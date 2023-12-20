Notre Dame football 2024 early signing period tracker
The day has finally come for the 2024 recruiting class to sign with their respective teams and Notre Dame will once again welcome in another impressive group of recruits.
The Irish don’t expect much drama, as the majority of their commits were not wavering at all to potentially sign with other schools. It will be another banner class for head coach Marcus Freeman, who has guided the program to the next level on the recruiting trail.
Find out below which prospects officially signed with Notre Dame along with what position they play, and what national 247Sports Composite Ranking they hold as of today.
(Note: Quarterback CJ Carr will not be on this list, due to already having enrolled and practicing with the team.)
Cole Mullins
Cole is ALL IN
Vault unlocked ✅@Cole_Mullins1 is officially Irish#GoIrish☘️| @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/pOho3ZyLcE
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2023
Info
Position: Defensive end
National rank (positional rank): No. 660 (44)
Bryce Young
7️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ ➡️ 5️⃣7️⃣4️⃣
Vault unlocked ✅@BryceYoung_22 is officially Irish#GoIrish☘️| @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/T2b68luOg5
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2023
Info
Position: Defensive lineman
National rank (positional rank): No. 107 (16)
Taebron Bennie-Powell
Time do it BIG
Vault unlocked ✅@TaebronBennie is officially Irish#GoIrish☘️ | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/uBtFn5AMfI
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2023
Info
Position: Safety
National rank (positional rank): No. 596 (41 athlete)
Bodie Kahoun
Just getting started
Vault unlocked ✅@bodie_kahoun is officially Irish#GoIrish☘️| @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/PbMiDYR8RU
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2023
Info
Position:
National rank (positional rank):
Sean Sevillano Jr.
Bringing the heat 🔥
Vault unlocked ✅@59_problemz is officially Irish#GoIrish☘️| @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/RZlH7KZMVs
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2023
Info
Position: Defensive line
National rank (positional rank): No. 609 (67)
Guerby Lambert
A true Notre Dame man
Vault unlocked ✅@GuerbyLambert is officially Irish#GoIrish☘️| @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/ceG9Uikc5F
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2023
Info
Position: Offensive tackle
National rank (positional rank): No. 83 (7)
Anthonie Knapp
O-Line driven program
Vault unlocked ✅@AnthonieKnapp55 is officially Irish#GoIrish☘️| @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/fFgeDyA9oY
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2023
Info
Position: Offensive tackle
National rank (positional rank): No. 357 (28)
Jack Larsen
Welcome to #TEU, Jack
Vault unlocked ✅@jacklarsen35 is officially Irish#GoIrish☘️| @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/ozEvQFJjEH
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2023
Info
Position: Tight end
National rank (positional rank): No. 459 (29)
Loghan Thomas
Standing on business
Vault unlocked ✅@LoghanThomas1 is officially Irish#GoIrish☘️| @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/zngB8FfCCj
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2023
Info
Position: Defensive end
National rank (positional rank): No. 183 (12)
Peter Jones
Led by the strong 💪
Vault unlocked ✅@Peter_Jones_77 is officially Irish#GoIrish☘️| @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/pgumd7aM6O
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2023
Info
Position: Offensive guard
National rank (positional rank): No. 405 (28)
Karson Hobbs
Turn it up, Hobbs is home 🏠
Vault unlocked ✅@KarsonHobbs is officially Irish#GoIrish☘️| @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/qmbXXMp6Tw
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2023
Info
Position: Cornerback
National rank (positional rank): No. 609 (52)
Micah Gilbert
7️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ ➡️ 5️⃣7️⃣4️⃣ X2
Vault unlocked ✅@Gilbert316Micah is officially Irish#GoIrish☘️| @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/twgPkeJJMM
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2023
Info
Position: Wide receiver
National rank (positional rank): No. 236 (40)
Styles Prescod
Indiana’s own 💪
Vault unlocked ✅@styles_prescod is officially Irish#GoIrish☘️| @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/MyMM5x9GB4
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2023
Info
Position: Offensive tackle
National rank (positional rank): No. 381 (31)
Braunte Johnson
Welcome to the fam, Tae
Vault unlocked ✅@taejohnson1012 is officially Irish#GoIrish☘️| @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/kQECrJawgV
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2023
Info
Position: Safety
National rank (positional rank): No. 174 (15)
Kedren Young
Lonestar legend
Vault unlocked ✅@KedrenY is officially Irish#GoIrish☘️| @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/s5zDqIwHcs
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2023
Info
Position: Running back
National rank (positional rank): No. 107 (3)
Cam Williams
Locked in since day 1
Vault unlocked ✅@cam_will30 is officially Irish#GoIrish☘️| @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/K2Sd9G3NBM
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2023
Info
Position: Wide receiver
National rank (positional rank): No. 49 (11)
Leonard Moore
Next UP
Vault unlocked ✅@LeonardKevMoore is officially Irish#GoIrish☘️| @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/OdoGpdpAZg
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2023
Info
Position: Cornerback
National rank (positional rank): No. 390 (31)
Aneyas Williams
Built different
Vault unlocked ✅@AneyasW is officially Irish#GoIrish☘️| @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/8Ypx0r3Cxn
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2023
Info
Position: Running back
National rank (positional rank): No. 291 (20)
Teddy Rezac
Another stud from Omaha
Vault unlocked ✅@teddyrezac is officially Irish#GoIrish☘️| @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/vc7LvYAOfe
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 20, 2023
Info
Position: Linebacker
National rank (positional rank): No. 689 (Athlete No. 51)