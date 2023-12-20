Notre Dame football 2024 early signing period tracker

The day has finally come for the 2024 recruiting class to sign with their respective teams and Notre Dame will once again welcome in another impressive group of recruits.

The Irish don’t expect much drama, as the majority of their commits were not wavering at all to potentially sign with other schools. It will be another banner class for head coach Marcus Freeman, who has guided the program to the next level on the recruiting trail.

Find out below which prospects officially signed with Notre Dame along with what position they play, and what national 247Sports Composite Ranking they hold as of today.

(Note: Quarterback CJ Carr will not be on this list, due to already having enrolled and practicing with the team.)

Cole Mullins

Position: Defensive end

National rank (positional rank): No. 660 (44)

Position: Defensive lineman

National rank (positional rank): No. 107 (16)

Taebron Bennie-Powell

Position: Safety

National rank (positional rank): No. 596 (41 athlete)

Bodie Kahoun

Position:

National rank (positional rank):

Sean Sevillano Jr.

Position: Defensive line

National rank (positional rank): No. 609 (67)

Guerby Lambert

Position: Offensive tackle

National rank (positional rank): No. 83 (7)

Anthonie Knapp

Position: Offensive tackle

National rank (positional rank): No. 357 (28)

Position: Tight end

National rank (positional rank): No. 459 (29)

Loghan Thomas

Position: Defensive end

National rank (positional rank): No. 183 (12)

Peter Jones

Position: Offensive guard

National rank (positional rank): No. 405 (28)

Karson Hobbs

Position: Cornerback

National rank (positional rank): No. 609 (52)

Micah Gilbert

Position: Wide receiver

National rank (positional rank): No. 236 (40)

Styles Prescod

Position: Offensive tackle

National rank (positional rank): No. 381 (31)

Braunte Johnson

Position: Safety

National rank (positional rank): No. 174 (15)

Kedren Young

Position: Running back

National rank (positional rank): No. 107 (3)

Cam Williams

Position: Wide receiver

National rank (positional rank): No. 49 (11)

Leonard Moore

Position: Cornerback

National rank (positional rank): No. 390 (31)

Aneyas Williams

Position: Running back

National rank (positional rank): No. 291 (20)

Teddy Rezac

Position: Linebacker

National rank (positional rank): No. 689 (Athlete No. 51)

