Notre Dame football: 2023’s Secret Weapons

One thing that Notre Dame has lacked for some time now is having multiple home run hitters on offense. The types of players that can take a ball from anywhere and score with it and or simply cause nightmare mismatches for a defense. Teams that feature a multitude of these types of athletes tend to score bunches of points and change games in an instant. Any hope Notre Dame has of becoming a playoff team every year with the expanded field and having success is dependent on them finding more players that fit this profile.

I believe that Notre Dame’s offense, under the direction of a 6th-year well-experienced quarterback, could be in a great position to truly get explosive this year based on some of the personnel that will be featured. The following players will have roles that could keep defensive coordinators awake at night.

Sept. 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) returns a kick for a touchdown during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Tyree’s forte was never north-south running. It simply wasn’t where he could most succeed given his speed and skill-set. The move to wide receiver makes a lot of sense on all fronts. This group needed added depth and experience and I’m confident that the running back room will be fine without him in it.

If new Irish offensive coordinator Gerad Parker uses Tyree correctly as a wide receiver, he could really break out this year. I picture him slipping into open zones, catching short to mid range passes and then doing what he does best after that, make moves. His speed could be a deadly weapon.

Oct 8, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Holden Staes (85) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown by tight end Michael Mayer (87) against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame fans love to brag about the terrific recent tight-end lineage the program has produced. Michael Mayer is now rightfully in the NFL and it’s time for the next great player to emerge to keep the legacy going.

This player could be Holden Staes. At 6’4 250lbs he features terrific hands and is a matchup nightmare up the middle or down the seam. With all-star Mayer out of the picture, Staes will be provided every opportunity to ascend and succeed. Also in his favor is the fact that the new coordinator was the tight ends coach and certainly values the position.

Jeremiyah Love

