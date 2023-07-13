Notre Dame football 2023: Returning leaders from last year

Believe it or not, we’re into the home stretch of the summer as we count down to college football. At the end of July, Notre Dame players will report to camp as it turns from workouts to actual season preparation and practices.

We’ll have an intense amount of coverage involving all things Notre Dame football this fall like we have since this site got going in 2019. Today we wanted to take a quick look at the returning leaders from last year’s squad.

Some we look at as we’ll dive into position groups in the coming days and weeks, and others we look at simply to get a laugh with. That being the case with the returning passing leader.

Returning Leading Passer - Davis Sherwood

Sam Hartman is obviously the starter and brings a massive pile of career stats with him from Wake Forest but tight end Davis Sherwood is Notre Dame’s returning passing leader from a year ago. Sherwood completed one pass, a short forward pitch to Braden Lenzy in the Gator Bowl, that went for 20 yards.

We’re going out on a limb and guessing he won’t lead the Irish in passing yards this fall.

Rushing Yards - Audric Estime

Audric Estime returns for his junior year after leading Notre Dame with 920-yards on the ground last year. With a passing game that figures to be improved and a lot of young running back talent – could Estime rush for less this fall – and could that actually be a good thing?

Rushing Touchdowns - Audric Estime

Not only did Estime lead Notre Dame with 11 rushing touchdowns in 2022, but nobody else had more than four. One key for 2023 will be for Estime to continue to improve his ball security, something he struggled with in the first half of last season.

Recieving Yards - Jayden Thomas

If it felt like Notre Dame’s passing offense was entirely built around Michael Mayer last year that’s because it was. Mayer, who is off to the Las Vegas Raiders, led the Irish with 809-receiving yards last year but Jayden Thomas was second with 361-yards. If the Blue-Gold Game was any indication, Thomas will be targeted plenty by new quarterback Hartman.

Receiving Touchdowns - Jayden Thomas

Again, Mayer’s nine touchdown receptions tripled the output by any other Notre Dame player last year. Thomas is the returning leader after catching three scores a year ago. Will one of the young freshmen emerge early and create a second scoring threat to throw to?

Yards Per Reception - Deion Colzie

The good news for Deion Colzie in 2022 was that his 21.3 yards per reception were the most on the team. The bad news was that he only hauled in nine receptions all year and none went for more than 30-yards.

Tackles - JD Bertrand

JD Bertrand returns for another season leading Notre Dame’s second level of defense. His 82 tackles last season were the most by any Fighting Irish player. 45 of those were solo tackles.

Jordan Botelho has a big opportunity to emerge as a defensive leader for Notre Dame in 2023. His 4.5 sacks are the most of any returning player for the Irish, but Isaiah Foskey’s 11 sacks from a season ago will need replaced somehow.

Interceptions

Two-thirds of the world is covered by water. The rest by Benjamin Morrison.

Morrison’s six interceptions last season all came from November on. He enters 2023 viewed as one of the best defensive backs in the entire nation. Who will rise towards his level in the Irish secondary?

Forced Fumbles - Jack Kiser

Linebacker Jack Kiser was the only Notre Dame player to force multiple fumbles a season ago. Forcing turnovers will be key as the Irish finished with more giveaways than takeaways a season ago.

