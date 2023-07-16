Notre Dame football’s 2023 projected starting lineup, depth chart
Notre Dame will kickoff its 2023 football season the final Saturday in August as the Irish will be in Dublin to take on Navy in college football’s Week 0.
It’s a home game technically for Notre Dame, who last played abroad to start the 2012 season. They dominated Navy 50-10 that day and will be looking to do it again to start 2023.
Notre Dame returns home the next week as they’ll play their first-ever FCS opponent when Tennessee State comes to town. A true road game at North Carolina State follows before Central Michigan comes to South Bend on September 16.
A week later is one of the most anticipated games at Notre Dame Stadium in quite some time as Ohio State comes a calling. Road games at difficult opponents Duke and Louisville follow before USC will be in South Bend on October 14.
After a well-deserved bye week the Irish close October hosting Pitt before hitting the road to take on Clemson to start November. Another bye week follows that before Wake Forest closes the home slate for Notre Dame in 2023 and the annual California trip to close the regular season takes them to Stanford on Thanksgiving weekend.
Ahead of the year we’re trying to figure out what the depth chart will look like for Notre Dame. With now under six weeks until the season kicks off, here is our best guess at how things stand entering fall camp.
Quarterback
QB1 – #10 Sam Hartman, Gr. Senior
QB2 – #18 Steve Angeli, RS-Freshman
QB3 – #8 Kenny Minchey, Freshman
Running Back
RB1 – #7 Audric Estime, Junior
RB2 – #28 Devyn Ford, Junior
RB3 – #24 Jadarian Price, RS-Freshman
Wide Receiver
WR1 – #83 Jayden Thomas, Junior
WR2 – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior
WR1 – #5 Tobias Merriweather, Sophomore
WR2 – #29 Matt Salerno, Senior
WR1 – #0 Deion Colzie, Junior
WR2 – #14 Braylon James, Freshman
Expect Notre Dame wide receivers to move around a bit more than in recent years. Also expect James and fellow-freshmen Jaden Greathouse and Rico Flores to compete for playing time very early on.
Tight End
TE1 – #88 Mitchell Evans, Junior
TE2 – #85 Holden Staes, Sophomore
TE3 – #84 Kevin Bauman, Senior
Offensive Line
LT1 – #76 Joe Alt, Junior
LT2 – #79 Tosh Baker, Senior
LG1 – #73 Andrew Kristofic, Junior
LG2 – #50 Rocco Spindler, Junior
C1 – #52 Zeke Correll, Junior
C2 – #70 Ashton Craig, R-Freshman
RG1 – #74 Billy Schrauth, Sophomore
RG2 – #78 Pat Coogan, Sophomore
RT1 – #54 Blake Fisher, Junior
RT2 – #68 Michael Carmody, Junior
Vyper
V1 – #12 Jordan Botelho, Junior
V2 – #44 Junior Tuihalamaka, Sophomore
Defensive Tackle
DT1 – #99 Rylie Mills, Senior
DT2 – #97 Gabriel Rubio, Junior
Nose Guard
NG1 – #56 Howard Cross, Senior
NG2 – #47 Jason Onye, Sophomore
Defensive End
DE1 – #1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Senior
DE2 – #31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior
Linebackers
WLB1 – #8 Marist Liufau, Junior
WLB2 – #3 Jaylen Sneed, RS Freshman
MLB1 – #27 JD Bertrand, Senior
MLB2 – #42 Nolan Ziegler, Sophomore
Rover 1 – #24 Jack Kiser, Senior
Rover 2 – #23 Jaiden Ausberry, Freshman
Cornerbacks
CB1 – #20 Benjamin Morrison, Sophomore
CB2 – #6 Clarence Lewis, Junior
CB1 – #5 Cam Hart, Senior
CB2 – #7 Jaden Mickey, Sophomore
Worth noting are transfer defensive backs Thomas Harper from Oklahoma State and Antonio Carter II from Rhode Island. Both will see the field plenty that could come as nickels or at safety, or both…for both.
Safety
S1 – #0 Xavier Watts, Senior
S2 – #11 Ramon Henderson, Senior
S1 – #2 DJ Brown, Senior
S2 – Harper or Carter both factor in here, too
Specialists
Kicker – #32 Spencer Shrader, Senior
Punter – #14 Bryce McPherso
Kicker – #32 Spencer Shrader, Senior
Punter – #43 Ben Krimm, Senior