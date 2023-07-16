Notre Dame football’s 2023 projected starting lineup, depth chart

Notre Dame will kickoff its 2023 football season the final Saturday in August as the Irish will be in Dublin to take on Navy in college football’s Week 0.

It’s a home game technically for Notre Dame, who last played abroad to start the 2012 season. They dominated Navy 50-10 that day and will be looking to do it again to start 2023.

Notre Dame returns home the next week as they’ll play their first-ever FCS opponent when Tennessee State comes to town. A true road game at North Carolina State follows before Central Michigan comes to South Bend on September 16.

A week later is one of the most anticipated games at Notre Dame Stadium in quite some time as Ohio State comes a calling. Road games at difficult opponents Duke and Louisville follow before USC will be in South Bend on October 14.

After a well-deserved bye week the Irish close October hosting Pitt before hitting the road to take on Clemson to start November. Another bye week follows that before Wake Forest closes the home slate for Notre Dame in 2023 and the annual California trip to close the regular season takes them to Stanford on Thanksgiving weekend.

Ahead of the year we’re trying to figure out what the depth chart will look like for Notre Dame. With now under six weeks until the season kicks off, here is our best guess at how things stand entering fall camp.

Quarterback

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

QB1 – #10 Sam Hartman, Gr. Senior

QB2 – #18 Steve Angeli, RS-Freshman

QB3 – #8 Kenny Minchey, Freshman

Running Back

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

RB1 – #7 Audric Estime, Junior

RB2 – #28 Devyn Ford, Junior

RB3 – #24 Jadarian Price, RS-Freshman

Wide Receiver

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

WR1 – #83 Jayden Thomas, Junior

WR2 – #2 Chris Tyree, Senior

WR1 – #5 Tobias Merriweather, Sophomore

WR2 – #29 Matt Salerno, Senior

WR1 – #0 Deion Colzie, Junior

WR2 – #14 Braylon James, Freshman

Expect Notre Dame wide receivers to move around a bit more than in recent years. Also expect James and fellow-freshmen Jaden Greathouse and Rico Flores to compete for playing time very early on.

Tight End

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

TE1 – #88 Mitchell Evans, Junior

TE2 – #85 Holden Staes, Sophomore

TE3 – #84 Kevin Bauman, Senior

Offensive Line

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

LT1 – #76 Joe Alt, Junior

LT2 – #79 Tosh Baker, Senior

LG1 – #73 Andrew Kristofic, Junior

LG2 – #50 Rocco Spindler, Junior

C1 – #52 Zeke Correll, Junior

C2 – #70 Ashton Craig, R-Freshman

RG1 – #74 Billy Schrauth, Sophomore

RG2 – #78 Pat Coogan, Sophomore

RT1 – #54 Blake Fisher, Junior

RT2 – #68 Michael Carmody, Junior

Vyper

USA TODAY SPORTS

V1 – #12 Jordan Botelho, Junior

V2 – #44 Junior Tuihalamaka, Sophomore

Defensive Tackle

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

DT1 – #99 Rylie Mills, Senior

DT2 – #97 Gabriel Rubio, Junior

Nose Guard

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NG1 – #56 Howard Cross, Senior

NG2 – #47 Jason Onye, Sophomore

Defensive End

USA TODAY SPORTS

DE1 – #1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Senior

DE2 – #31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior

Linebackers

AP Photo/David Dermer

WLB1 – #8 Marist Liufau, Junior

WLB2 – #3 Jaylen Sneed, RS Freshman

MLB1 – #27 JD Bertrand, Senior

MLB2 – #42 Nolan Ziegler, Sophomore

Rover 1 – #24 Jack Kiser, Senior

Rover 2 – #23 Jaiden Ausberry, Freshman

Cornerbacks

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

CB1 – #20 Benjamin Morrison, Sophomore

CB2 – #6 Clarence Lewis, Junior

CB1 – #5 Cam Hart, Senior

CB2 – #7 Jaden Mickey, Sophomore

Worth noting are transfer defensive backs Thomas Harper from Oklahoma State and Antonio Carter II from Rhode Island. Both will see the field plenty that could come as nickels or at safety, or both…for both.

Safety

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

S1 – #0 Xavier Watts, Senior

S2 – #11 Ramon Henderson, Senior

S1 – #2 DJ Brown, Senior

S2 – Harper or Carter both factor in here, too

Specialists

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker – #32 Spencer Shrader, Senior

Punter – #43 Ben Krimm, Senior

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire