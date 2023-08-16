Notre Dame football: 2023 Game-by-Game Staff Predictions

The second full season of the Marcus Freeman era at Notre Dame is upon as the Irish are set to kickoff the 2023 campaign in under two weeks against Navy in Dublin. Plenty of intrigue and plenty of questions surround Notre Dame ahead of 2023.

Will Sam Hartman propel the offense to a status it hasn’t seen in a very long time?

Will the freshman receivers be as good as advertised?

Will the offensive line be one of the nation’s best?

Will the defensive line take a step after being inconsistent a year ago?

And so much more.

Another question is how will Notre Dame fare in 2023?

The staff here at Fighting Irish Wire is ready to let you know what they think as the five-person team has their game predictions ready.

Does anyone have the guts to have Notre Dame win 11 games and make the College Football Playoff?

Find out below:

August 26 vs. Navy (Dublin, Ireland)

Geoffrey Clark: Notre Dame has had the Midshipmen’s number for years, and I don’t expect a change in country to change that.

Notre Dame 38, Navy 15

Michael Chen – Irish in Ireland has to be a big time win. They won’t travel across the large pond for fun, it’s a business trip.

Notre Dame 42, Navy 17

John Kennedy- With over a month to prepare, Notre Dame should be ready.

Notre Dame 45, Navy 24

Jeff Feyerer – Come on! The Irish. In Ireland. Last time they started off the season this way, they made it to the National Title game. Just saying.

Notre Dame 41, Navy 10

Nick Shepkowski – Given the choice I’d take playing Navy Week 1 (or 0) every chance I can instead of in November. Especially under a new head coach. The defense stops the fullback unlike last year’s second half and the Irish roll.

Notre Dame 41, Navy 13

Site pick and running record: Notre Dame 41-16, starts 1-0

September 2 vs. Tennessee State

Geoffrey Clark – Notre Dame actually is playing a Football Championship Subdivision school for us, and predictability will ensue.

Notre Dame 59, Tennessee State 0

Michael Chen – Back in the states, but still the same result. Irish roll big against the over-matched Eddie George led Tigers (I had to look that one up.

Notre Dame 48, Tennessee State 3

John Kennedy The Irish offense shines back in the states over an undersized Tenn St. team.

Notre Dame 56, Tenn St 10

Jeff Feyerer – I’m not going to take up any more column inches trying to be creative.

Notre Dame 48, Tennessee State 7

Nick Shepkowski – I will do a piece on why I hate this game during game week but one thing I will like is having a home opener end in blowout fashion.

Notre Dame 50, Tennessee State 2.

Site pick and running record: Irish cruise 52-4, move to 2-0

September 9 at NC State

Geoffrey Clark – The first true road game will give Notre Dame its first real test of the season, but there shouldn’t be anything to be too afraid of.

Notre Dame 34, NC State 17

Michael Chen – This one won’t be as easy as it should be, but the Irish pull away late and prevail on the road.

Notre Dame 42, NC State 24

John Kennedy – This will be the Irish’s first physical test of the year in the hot Carolina sun. They’ll grind it out.

Notre Dame 38, NC State 27

Jeff Feyerer – Here we go. The Wolfpack will not be an easy out, especially with former Virginia QB Brennan Amrstrong at the helm. But I think Sam Hartman’s ACC experience will be a benefit in this situation and the Irish will be able to move to 3-0.

Notre Dame 38 NC State 20

Nick Shepkowski – I’m glad this game is being played in 2023 and not 2022. I think NC State takes a small step back this year but that doesn’t mean the game won’t be a bit of a pain.

Notre Dame 31, NC State 20

Site pick and running record: Irish win 36-22, move to 3-0

September 16 vs. Central Michigan

Geoffrey Clark – Another week, another inferior opponent in a friendly environment for the Irish.

Notre Dame 49, Central Michigan 7

Michael Chen – Yawn, another snoozer for Notre Dame, but a win is a win. The Irish move to 4-0 while not looking ahead to next week’s huge matchup.

Notre Dame 45, CMU 10

John Kennedy-The first official “Always Irish Tailgate” event will not be tarnished..

Notre Dame 49, Central Mich 14

Jeff Feyerer – 4-0, but insert disclaimer about how its best not to get caught looking ahead. Notre Dame 42, Central Michigan 7

Nick Shepkowski – Notre Dame is mentally a week ahead as their eyes are on Ohio State and sleepwalk to victory here in a snoozer. Good thing it’s on Peacock then I guess? Notre Dame 44, Central Michigan 6.

Site pick and running record: Irish rout 45-8, setup Ohio State showdown



September 23 - vs. Ohio State

Geoffrey Clark – The good feelings come to a halt as the Buckeyes assert their position as one of college football’s best.

Ohio State 42, Notre Dame 24

Michael Chen – Finally a test, one that will be a barometer of how good this Irish team actually is. A night game will give Notre Dame juice, but like last season, the Irish falter late and can’t get a signature early win.

Ohio State 31, Notre Dame 28

John Kennedy – This is where 6th year Sam Hartman makes the difference vs a first year OSU QB under the lights in South Bend.

Notre Dame 38, Ohio State 35

Jeff Feyerer – With Ohio State having the best wide receiving corps in their history (and that’s saying something) and one of the best running back tandems their school has seen, the Irish better be ready for an offensive assault, regardless of whether or not Kyle McCord is very good. In reality, that’s what its going to come down to. Can the Irish defense force a first-year starter into mistakes and can the win the time of possession game to keep the Buckeyes offense off the field? I doubt it.

Ohio State 37, Notre Dame 27

Nick Shepkowski – Can Notre Dame get stops? They’ll move the ball better than they did in the 2022 edition but can the defense make stops against as talented of offense as there is in the nation? I have my doubts.

Ohio State 42, Notre Dame 35

Site pick and running record: Irish fight but fall 37-30, drop to 4-1

September 30 - at Duke

Geoffrey Clark – The Irish get back on track against a program that only wishes it could match its university’s men’s basketball team.

Notre Dame 36, Duke 20

Michael Chen – There won’t be a hangover here, the Irish will get back to their winning ways and rout the Blue Devils.

Notre Dame 55, Duke 17

John Kennedy – Emotions will be running on empty after the OSU outcome whether they be happy or sad ones. The Irish grind out a tough but undertalented Duke squad.

Notre Dame 38, Duke 21

Jeff Feyerer – As much as that Ohio State worries me, how the Irish respond to consecutive road games against inferior, but not terrible, ACC opponents will make or break the season. The Irish win this one.

Notre Dame 41 Duke 21

Nick Shepkowski – Regardless of what happens against Ohio State this will be a letdown for Notre Dame. Survive and advance. That’s where having Hartman instead of Buchner or someone else especially helps.

Notre Dame 27, Duke 24

Site pick and running record:Irish get back in the win column, 5-1

October 7 - at Louisville

Geoffrey Clark – This could be a trap game for Notre Dame, but it ultimately will come out on top after a hard-fought battle.

Notre Dame 29, Louisville 21

Michael Chen – A classic look ahead to next week’s contest. You have to expect that Marcus Freeman has learned a whole lot from his first season and will have his team prepared and focused on the task at hand.

Notre Dame 38, Louisville 14

John Kennedy-This will be a tough “blackout” road game that should have the Irish’s attention. Talent wins out and the Irish pull away late.

Notre Dame 41 Louisville 24

Jeff Feyerer – The loss of Malik Cunningham matters more to me than Jeff Brohm taking over here. Based on transfer portal reliant the Cardinals were this offseason, I don’t know if early October is going to be enough time for them to gel. Notre Dame goes on the road and takes this one.

Notre Dame 31, Louisville 23

Nick Shepkowski – Louisville got the gift of gifts when Scott Satterfield kindly exited for Appalachian State. That said, Jeff Brohm won’t have things ticking right away and Notre Dame will get away with looking ahead to the USC showdown the next week.

Notre Dame 31, Louisville 27

Site pick and running record: Two-straight to move to 6-1 and earn bowl eligibility

October 14 - vs. USC

Geoffrey Clark – While this won’t clinch the Heisman Trophy for Caleb Williams as it did a year ago, he still will show that he’s the man to beat in the sport.

USC 45, Notre Dame 18

Michael Chen – It’s one thing to watch Caleb Williams on film and know what to expect. It’s another to experience it. The Irish did last year and will have a much better idea how to slow him down and score enough to get this signature W.

Notre Dame 38, USC 27

John Kennedy – Notre Dame has revenge on the mind and have the Trojans on their home turf. This game is a dog fight. The Irish defense performs better than last year but the best player in college football, Caleb Williams gets the last laugh, again.

USC 38, Notre Dame 35

Jeff Feyerer – If you asked me to pick between USC or Ohio State in terms of the Irish getting a victory, its this one with a bullet. The USC defense was a sieve last season and I don’t see that changing. I feel alot more comfortable with a Sam Hartman-led offense putting up points and hanging with Caleb Williams than one led by the now departed Drew Pyne.

Notre Dame 45, USC 34

Nick Shepkowski – Notre Dame’s defensive line will show up for this one unlike a in the Coliseum a year ago. Hartman has his biggest night at Notre Dame as his five touchdown passes put a major dent in USC’s College Football Playoff hopes while keeping them alive for the Irish.

Notre Dame 42, USC 31

Site pick and running record: 3-2 the staff picks the Irish to beat their biggest rival at home and move to 7-1

October 28 - vs. Pitt

Geoffrey Clark – This is a rivalry that has produced some memorable games, and this Irish victory will add to that chapter.

Notre Dame 27, Pitt 22

Michael Chen – Hangover’s suck and so does Pitt, but they won’t look like that right before Halloween. The Irish survive a scare.

Notre Dame 31, Pitt 28

John Kennedy-Pitt has a knack for playing Notre Dame tough. This game will be a frustrating watch but a grinded out win.

Notre Dame 34 Pitt 24

Jeff Feyerer – In this scenario, they’re coming off an emotional victory over USC which could lead to a bit of a letdown. The Irish win, but its closer than it should be.

Notre Dame 30 Pitt 24

Nick Shepkowski – It doesn’t matter if Pitt was 0-7 and this game was played on Mars – I swear they’d be a pain in the you-know-what. I expect Pitt to come in with no more than one-loss in what ends up getting a rather marquee billing. Notre Dame escapes yet again against another ACC opponent. Notre Dame 28, Pitt 24

Site pick and running record: The Irish are 8-1 and very much alive in contention for the College Football Playoff

November 4 - at Clemson

Geoffrey Clark – The Irish have gotten lucky with home-field advantage in this rivalry recently, and that luck finally will run out.

Clemson 39, Notre Dame 30

Michael Chen – So far the Irish’s biggest contests have been at home and the show goes on the road this time. The Tigers have revenge in their minds after last seasons crushing defeat. They get some dignity back.

Clemson 38, Notre Dame 27

John Kennedy – Dabo Swinney has made many changes to the program after last year’s nightmare in South Bend and will want payback in Death Valley. Home field advantage helps the Tigers.

Clemson 35, Notre Dame 31

Jeff Feyerer – This is a really tough road game and I see the Tigers getting revenge for the loss in South Bend last season. That Clemson front seven is absolutely terrifying.

Clemson 34 Notre Dame 23

Nick Shepkowski – Clemson lost two first round picks from their defensive line and their front-seven got better. Notre Dame’s offensive line better perform as one of the very best in the nation just to have a shot. Oh, and Clemson made the splash-OC hire that Notre Dame failed to get their guy for. I don’t like the way this is shaping up. Hold me.

Clemson 38, Notre Dame 26

Site pick and running record: So long CFP as the Irish fall to 8-2



November 18 vs. Wake Forest

Geoffrey Clark – Notre Dame will send its seniors out of South Bend with a fine performance all-around.

Notre Dame 36, Wake Forest 9

Michael Chen – Revenge game for Sam Hartman? Nope, but that won’t mean he’s going to let his former team win.

Notre Dame 45, Wake Forest 13

John Kennedy Wake Forest’s best player last year is now Notre Dame’s. Notre Dame 41, Wake Forest 20

Jeff Feyerer – I feel like Wake Forest is always on the receiving end of a South Bend Senior Day shellacking, but this one is special as Sam Hartman goes up against his former school. Emotional and easy.

Notre Dame 38, Wake Forest 7

Nick Shepkowski – With the CFP out of the picture a New Year’s Six Bowl is still at stake. Hartman shines against his old team as the Irish move to 9-2.

Notre Dame 31, Wake Forest 13

Site pick and running record: Irish get to 9 wins with a rather easy victory



November 25 - at Stanford

Geoffrey Clark – With the Cardinal facing an uncertain future as far as a conference home, the Irish will manhandle them in the regular-season finale.

Notre Dame 46, Stanford 22

Michael Chen – Yikes, Stanford isn’t a solid program nor do they have a home. Too many dark clouds surround that program for them to gut out a win at home.

Notre Dame 38, Stanford 10

John Kennedy- Stanford, and the entire Pac 12, are a mess. They will have a new coach and little talent.

Notre Dame 45- Stanford 17

Jeff Feyerer – I don’t envision this being a pretty season for the Cardinal. The Irish have had some nightmares come true in Palo Alto during the David Shaw era, but I don’t see that happening here with new coach Troy Taylor at the helm.

Notre Dame 48, Stanford 13

Nick Shepkowski – This is in all likelihood the final time Stanford will play a football game as a member of the Pac-12 (10 or 8). Fittingly, they’ll lose this one, too. Notre Dame 51, Stanford 13.

Site pick and running record: After falling just short a season ago, Notre Dame wins their 10th game of the year and finishes the regular season 10-2.



Bowl Projection: Geoffrey Clark

Sun Bowl: This will be a successful season for Notre Dame in that it beats everyone it’s supposed to beat. However, that won’t be enough to land them in a more prominent bowl than this. There’s no shame in it as the uniqueness of playing in one the few bowls not televised by ESPN will add some allure. Hey, at least it will be better than seeing Marcus Freeman drenched with mayonnaise after winning the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Bowl Projection: Michael Chen

The Irish will be making another New Year’s Six bowl game, but which one. At 10-2, they will be one of the most wanted teams remaining to fill up seats. Notre Dame has been to the Fiesta Bowl twice so a new venue is warranted. The Orange Bowl hasn’t seen the blue and gold since 1991 and breaks that streak in December.

Bowl Projection - John Kennedy

The Irish fall short of the playoff but land in a solid NY6 game where they finally put to sleep the “big bowl loss” narrative. An Orange Bowl victory would taste sweet!

Bowl Projection - Jeff Feyerer

Fiesta Bowl. A 10-2 season against a schedule with 3 AP Top 10 opponents, a point differential of +215 and an offense that generates almost 40 points per game is plenty deserving of the national stage. With Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Michigan making my playoff, the bowl selection committee rewards the Irish with a trip to Glendale against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Bowl Projection - Nick Shepkowski

Orange Bowl. 10-2 and missing the College Football Playoff isn’t fun but heading back to the NY6 isn’t the worst reward for the year. The national title drought remains but keeping USC from the College Football Playoff and ending the streak of losing major bowl games (they’ll beat Florida State to do it) makes the 2023 Notre Dame football like Apollo 13 in that it will have been a “successful failure”.

