Notre Dame Football 2023 early signing day tracker

It is finally upon us, the hard work the Irish football staff has put in can finally but a “bow” on the 2023 recruiting cycle. Yes, there is still another point where recruits can sign, but Marcus Freeman and his staff have already maxed out the class with verbals and if everyone signs, they will be one over the normal allotment of 25 players.

A few of the verbals didn’t waste any time faxing their information over to South Bend but they should keep coming in as the day proceeds. Find out below which Irish commitments have made their Notre Dame pledges complete. (This list will be updated as the day goes on so make sure to return.)

Defensive end Brenan Vernon

Safety Adon Shuler

Defensive end Boubacar Traore

Offensive lineman Sam Pendleton

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤. 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐡. The big fella from Carolina, @SamPendleton7 is ready to dominate both on the field and in the classroom ☘️#ThinkBig x #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/5LqJP4TRpy — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 21, 2022

Linebacker Preston Zinter

Defensive end Armel Mukam

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐈𝐒 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 for @mukam_9. He’s ready to challenge everything with the Irish.#ThinkBig x #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/fAll5Xxx8w — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 21, 2022

Athlete Brandyn Hillman

𝐀𝐧𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨, 𝐈’𝐦 𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨 𝐢𝐭. We call @dmv_b3 WiFi because you can plug him in anywhere ☘️#ThinkBig x #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/js19VWkaYm — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 21, 2022

An update from the PR staff

The @NDFootball signing update as of 8:34 a.m. ET pic.twitter.com/QMxr51idDk — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) December 21, 2022

Offensive lineman Sullivan Absher

𝐃𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝@AbsherSullivan did it his way and he’s coming home ☘️#ThinkBig x #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/GgvqB9iim8 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 21, 2022

Defensive end Devan Houstan

Safety Ben Minich

Linebacker Drayk Bowen

Quarterback Kenny Minchey

