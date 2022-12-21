Notre Dame Football 2023 early signing day tracker
It is finally upon us, the hard work the Irish football staff has put in can finally but a “bow” on the 2023 recruiting cycle. Yes, there is still another point where recruits can sign, but Marcus Freeman and his staff have already maxed out the class with verbals and if everyone signs, they will be one over the normal allotment of 25 players.
A few of the verbals didn’t waste any time faxing their information over to South Bend but they should keep coming in as the day proceeds. Find out below which Irish commitments have made their Notre Dame pledges complete. (This list will be updated as the day goes on so make sure to return.)
Defensive end Brenan Vernon
𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐝. 𝐈𝐧.@brenanvernon feels the connection here ☘️#ThinkBig x #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/6VtUQFpe1A
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 21, 2022
Safety Adon Shuler
𝐋𝐞𝐭’𝐬 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠@adon_shuler can’t wait to get started with the Irish.#ThinkBig x #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/IEyPPfznum
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 21, 2022
Defensive end Boubacar Traore
Our guy @24era24 is ready to 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 new heights ☘️#ThinkBig x #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/0y2bRmCaUN
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 21, 2022
Offensive lineman Sam Pendleton
𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤. 𝐁𝐨𝐭𝐡.
The big fella from Carolina, @SamPendleton7 is ready to dominate both on the field and in the classroom ☘️#ThinkBig x #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/5LqJP4TRpy
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 21, 2022
Linebacker Preston Zinter
𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤. 𝐁𝐢𝐠.@preston_zinter’s story is just getting started ☘️#ThinkBig x #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/VFD2Cg5IhZ
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 21, 2022
Defensive end Armel Mukam
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐈𝐒 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 for @mukam_9. He’s ready to challenge everything with the Irish.#ThinkBig x #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/fAll5Xxx8w
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 21, 2022
Athlete Brandyn Hillman
𝐀𝐧𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨, 𝐈’𝐦 𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨 𝐢𝐭.
We call @dmv_b3 WiFi because you can plug him in anywhere ☘️#ThinkBig x #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/js19VWkaYm
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 21, 2022
An update from the PR staff
The @NDFootball signing update as of 8:34 a.m. ET pic.twitter.com/QMxr51idDk
— Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) December 21, 2022
Offensive lineman Sullivan Absher
𝐃𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝@AbsherSullivan did it his way and he’s coming home ☘️#ThinkBig x #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/GgvqB9iim8
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 21, 2022
Defensive end Devan Houstan
𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐝, 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝?@DevanHoustan is headed to the States to join the Irish.#ThinkBig x #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/BKewSnIMO7
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 21, 2022
Safety Ben Minich
𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 for @BenMinich ☘️#ThinkBig x #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/eC9qkxqMox
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 21, 2022
Linebacker Drayk Bowen
𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰, 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐊𝐍𝐎𝐖 @DraykBowen knew he had to stay home. ☘️#ThinkBig x #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/3hm1HL923K
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 21, 2022
Quarterback Kenny Minchey
𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞. 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭.@kenny_minchey is ready to give his all to Notre Dame.#ThinkBig x #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/BenVDofdE5
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 21, 2022