Notre Dame Football 2023: Defining “Success”

As Notre Dame begins to hit the home stretch of their Spring practice sessions, it’s natural to let one’s mind wander into the future regarding the 2023 season. What are the expectations? How hard is the schedule? What players step up? What will the actual record be?

Year two is critical for Marcus Freeman for many reasons. Firstly, he will not have the leeway he had last year in terms of the “first-year head coach learning curve” understanding he was granted by most fans and media. Additionally, year three at Notre Dame has historically been a critical year for those head coaches who do accomplish great things at Notre Dame, set up by the “heavy lifting” done in year two. There is surely much work to accomplish.

Let’s take a look at how I would define a “successful” 2023 campaign that will lead Notre Dame into the expanded College Football Playoff era riding high.

10-2 Or Better

Based upon social media posts, messages, callers to my radio program, and my own thoughts, I do not believe any Irish fan will consider 2023 a success unless the Irish win 10 or more games in the regular season. Period.

Double-digit wins are the minimally acceptable result even with a legitimately tough schedule full of top 10 program brand names and many traps as well. Can the Irish navigate the slate more effectively than they did last year?

No More "Marshalls & Stanfords"

I can’t help but think about just how different 2022 would’ve felt if Notre Dame had taken care of business against Marshall and Stanford, even in ugly fashion. The entire narrative would be different had the squad gone 10-2.

Notre Dame cannot allow any more of these “no-shows” moving forward. Each game is simply too valuable in the shortest regular season in all of sports. Every team on the schedule looks at Notre Dame as the “Super Bowl” and it’s Notre Dame’s job to either match that emotion or simply be so much better than the opposing team they overcome it.

Run A "Modern" Offense

What to expect out of Notre Dame’s offense with Gerad Parker as coordinator

For much too long Notre Dame has not had a complimentary real, true playoff competitive caliber offense. Not even close. That must change if the Irish hope to be a threat in 2023 and the upcoming 12-team CFP system.

Notre Dame has one of if not the most talented and diverse RB rooms in the nation. Imagine if defenses couldn’t crowd the line of scrimmage and had to actually worry about being beat deep in the passing game as well? Notre Dame has been 1-dimensional for much too long and that must change this year.

Defense Holds Steady

With the arrow on the offensive side of the ball pointing straight up due to a massive upgrade in talent at QB & WR, the defense doesn’t have to be the 85′ Bears for the season to be great.

What do they have to be? Simply stated. Not be the reason the Irish lose a game. Hold up against the run, get off the field on more 3rd downs and protect the red one a bit better and the defense should be able to hold its own.

Win A Post-Season Game (That Matters)

You’ve seen the memes. You’ve seen the tweets. You’ve seen the game logs. Everyone knows Notre Dame’s atrocious “Big Bowl Game” record the last 25 years. It’s a perpetual mocking point and a justified one at that.

Whether it be a playoff game or a NY6 Bowl, Notre Dame must win a postseason game that moves the needle for 2023 to be a success. No more Pin Stripe Bowls, no more Camping World Bowls. Move the needle. Win a game that makes people respect and fear Notre Dame again.

