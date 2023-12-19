Notre Dame football: 11 offensive coordinators candidates to replace Gerad Parker

Paint it any way you want it, but Notre Dame football landed great news on Monday. Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker was named Troy’s new head coach.

No, it’s not ideal that Notre Dame will now be on their third offensive play caller in the past four seasons, but its a spot the Irish coaching staff could upgrade and now they’re forced to.

Reports are out from various outlets that Marcus Freeman has his eyes on a certain external candidate. Who exactly that is may be remains to be seen. And just because Freeman may have his eye on someone doesn’t mean that its all a race for one guy.

So who are some names to keep an eye on in regards to Notre Dame’s next offensive coordinator? We’ve compiled 11.

Gino Guidugli - Notre Dame QB Coach

USA TODAY SPORTS

It’d be the hire that Notre Dame fans want the least. The last couple searches for a new offensive play caller ultimately saw a candidate promoted from within. Gino Guidugli will call the plays in the Sun Bowl and if things don’t go according to plan like last year, one would assume he is the current staff member that would make sense (as a last resort).

Tommy Rees - Alabama OC

USA TODAY SPORTS

Miss me yet?

It would be incredibly unlikely to think Tommy Rees returned to Notre Dame to call the offense but after turning Alabama’s offense around from it’s brutal start to 2023, it’s certainly hard to deny the impact Rees makes on an offense.

Joe Moorhead - Akron HC

USA TODAY SPORTS

In two seasons as Akron head coach Joe Moorhead has won just four games, but he has a successful track record. He has served as the playcaller at Oregon (2020) and Penn State (2016-17) as well as spending two seasons as Mississippi State’s head coach (2018-19).

JaMarcus Shepard - Washington WR Coach

Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

JaMarcus Shepard doesn’t call plays on Washington’s prolific offense but does oversee what was perhaps the best group of wide receivers in college football this season. He doesn’t bring the history of play calling but what he has played a huge role in turning Washington back into a powerhouse in just two years.

Brian Hartline - Ohio State OC

USA TODAY SPORTS

It’s tough to imagine Brian Hartline leaving his alma mater for the same role at Notre Dame but there is at least a connection. Hartline was teammates with Marcus Freeman at Ohio State and the two seem to remain friendly. As good as Washington’s wide receivers are this season, nobody compares to what Hartline recruits and develops at the position annually.

Brennan Carroll - Arizona OC

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona has been one of the best stories in college football this year as the Wildcats reeled off six-straight wins to close the regular season 9-3. How did they do it? By no scoring less than 21 points in any single game this season is one of the reasons. Now – would Notre Dame fans want the son of Pete Carroll running their offense?

Brennan Marion - UNLV OC

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Marion has worked as a wide receivers coach at Texas, Pitt, and Hawaii before landing as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UNLV this season. Marion helped coach UNLV to a 9-4 regular season in which they averaged more than 8 points more per contest than they did a season ago.

Mike Denbrock - LSU OC

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

An offensive mind that has twice left his post to coach at Notre Dame. Would he do it again? It would certainly cost a pretty penny to land him but its hard to argue against what he did with LSU’s offense this past season – developing a Heisman Trophy winner and all.

Kevin Johns - Duke

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive coordinator Notre Dame’s new quarterback thrived under doesn’t appear to be following Mike Elko to Texas A&M. Kevin Johns helped turn Riley Leonard into a household name. Could he get him to take even another step at Notre Dame?

Charlie Weis, Jr. - Ole Miss OC

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

In the powerful SEC, Ole Miss has had one of the best offenses for a couple years running now. Charlie Weis, Jr. headed the Ole Miss offense each of the last two years and despite them taking a slight step back in the run game this year, they still averaged the third-most yards and points of all SEC teams on the season.

Kirby Moore - Missouri OC

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri was one of college football’s top stories in 2023 as the Tigers seemingly came from nowhere to go 10-2. How’d they do it? They took a relative unknown in Cody Schrader and had him within 1-yard of being a 1,500 yard rusher. Moore has learned under offensive mind Elijah Drinkwitz at Missouri, certainly a mind you wouldn’t mind having your offensive coordinator shaped after.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire