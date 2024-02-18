Notre Dame Football: 10 Ways Marcus Freeman Has Modernized the Fighting Irish

College Football has always adapted and changed over time. It has never done so as quickly and in as many ways as it has in the last handful of years. Many “old school” fans do not like the way the sport has begun to feel much more like some version of professional football rather than collegiate.

Too bad as the proverbial “horse has left the barn”.

With these changes, such as pro-NIL court rulings, no sit-out transfers, expanding the CFP, and major conference reshuffling, the Marcus Freeman era started at Notre Dame with me asking a simple question:

Can and will Notre Dame adapt in enough ways and do so quickly enough to stay competitive with other “football factories” that do not prioritize school in any way?

I believe they are genuinely trying to. Let’s examine 10 ways the Irish program has changed since Freeman has been at the helm.

Altered Transfer Process

Notre Dame will never be able to operate in the portal like other top football programs due to their stringent academic and credit requirements. This issue is never going to fully go away.

That being said, Notre Dame has modernized the process for potential transfers which has made it more easy to determine who is a good fit and who isn’t. The portal is about speed, and Notre Dame is moving much faster now in their decision-making than they have previously. This matters much more than many would think. Freeman feels the urgency and that is critical.

Admin Support

I expect the Irish administration to do all it can to make and keep Notre Dame Football title competitive year in and year out regarding resources and reasonable flexibility on certain issues. The brand that is Notre Dame, would not be if it were not for early football success. All of the academic recognition, charity, and research recognition the university enjoys now.

The billions of dollars donated. None of it would exist without elite football in South Bend. Therefore, I feel the admin owes it to the program in perpetuity to ensure its competitiveness.

For many decades this group’s behavior has made me question just how much they really care about football. Much to their credit, lately I have seen a deep commitment to the cause and it’s a beautiful thing. The latest example of this is the big-time contracts doled out to the OC and DC. Notre Dame is spending big boy money on the best assistants in the country. This is new and welcomed. Freeman himself deserves a lot of credit for the admin shift because his interpersonal skills have these folks wanting to help him, a vast shift from the last regime.

NIL

When NIL first became legal, I had worries that Notre Dame wouldn’t be willing to try to play this game or would be much too late to join in. Much to their credit, their NIL operation has evolved rapidly the last couple of years. Freeman knows the reality of modern college football is such that if you can’t compete in NIL, you won’t get many great players. Period. The powers that be understand and are becoming more accepting of this.

I also like the fact that Brady Quinn is in charge of Notre Dame’s FUND program. He is the perfect ambassador for this project. He obviously understands Notre Dame, but also is super tied into the modern realities of college and the pro game. Notre Dame has money to spend, but they spend it carefully.

Recruiting Reviltalization

Notre Dame’s recruiting operation is on a much different level than Kelly’s ever was or could dream to be. This entire staff works, works, and works some more. They are rejuvenating old recruiting pipelines and creating new ones as well. Their collective relentless work ethic and creativity are very much appreciated.

What this staff really excels in that doesn’t get enough attention though, is their ability to evaluate. They have been early to jump on some unheralded prospects before they blow up such as Keon Keely and Bryce Young. On the flipside of this they have also been able to find some lower rated players that don’t rise to 4-5 star status but that turn out to be great players such as Benjamin Morrison.

The recruiting operation is not that of Georgia or Ohio State’s, it never can or will be. But it is the best we have seen since Lou Holtz had his pick of top end talent before the game underwent so many major changes.

Plans For New / Upgraded Facilities

If you’ve watched my YouTube content over the years, you will know that I have often complained that every time I exit the toll road and pull into Notre Dame I see five new buildings being built and not one of them is ever for football-related purposes.

For some time now it has been thought that sometime this Spring Notre Dame will reveal plans for either a new football facility or a renovation/expansion of the current one. This is yet another example of staying modern with the times.

Positive Relationship Between Admin And Coach

Being the head man at Notre Dame isn’t for everyone. Those who have succeeded in this role have all had one thing in common. They realized and accepted that their ego was less important than that 16-foot gold lady on top of the dome. Those who put their ego above the Irish mission inevitably fail.

Aside from the obvious on-field challenges, coaches succeeding at Notre Dame must know how to navigate Notre Dame. They must have the personality for it. And that can’t be faked forever. Freeman is a guy people in power want to work for and with. This matters everywhere, but especially in South Bend.

Future Planning

For the last couple of decades, it has felt that Notre Dame was late to the trends of the game. And by the time they got caught up, the trend was moving. That has changed. Freeman has gotten the program very much caught up to speed with that ways of operation are “in vogue” right now. This is critical to remaining competitive.

Marcus is always looking ahead. Thinking of what comes next and trying to prepare for it whether it be about NIL or the portal or anything else, he’s a modern football man. And that’s exactly what the Irish needed to steer them into the modern era.

Irish Social Media

Since Freeman has taken over, Notre Dame’s social media output has become modern and fantastic. Whether it be on X or YouTube, the entire operation has been modernized. This group does an A+ job now in terms of both production value and creativity.

This may not matter much to me as someone pushing 40-years old, but to 16-18-year-olds, it’s a very different story. This is another area where the Irish have been way out of date and are now top-notch. Little details like this matter.

Welcome Back!

Notre Dame legend Joe Montana is in South Bend tonight pic.twitter.com/4QSjPvBlqw — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) October 14, 2023

Unlike with previous recent regimes, Marcus Freeman has invited all former Notre Dame players back to campus with open arms. He wants them involved. He values their history. He wants them to feel connected and for them to want to be connected.

In my opinion, not only is this just the right way to conduct yourself regarding showing respect for former players, but I also like the idea of having former stars and high-achieving Notre Dame winners around the current program. Certainly couldn’t hurt, and I would argue it could only help. Former players feel welcome again, the way it should always be.

Notre Dame Is.... Cool?

I’ve loved Notre Dame my entire life. There are plenty of reasons for that but I can assure you none of them were because Notre Dame was hip, modern, or even remotely cool. Much of the appeal was tradition-based, which fits my old soul in many ways.

The program the last 25 years both in terms of results and feel, was stale. A rejuvenation was needed desperately. In comes Freeman. A young, modern, and hip coach but one that also shows respect for Irish history and tradition. This is a wonderful blend that came at the exact right time. Notre Dame is becoming cool now in almost a retro way. Quite frankly, I never thought I’d see this.

