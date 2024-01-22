Notre Dame Footabll: Early Enrollee Earns Fifth Star

One of the prized jewels of the 2024 recruiting class for Notre Dame has earned a fifth star in his recruiting rankings according to Rivals.

Linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, who enrolled at Notre Dame as a part of the 2024 recruiting class earlier this month, was given the fifth star by Rivals on Monday.

From the Rivals writeup:

For a long time, the people at powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco said Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa could end up as the best defensive player in program history and the Notre Dame signee has proven it time and again. He’s mature and serious about what he wants to accomplish on and off the field. Viliamu-Asa goes out and delivers every single time. Whether he’s blitzing, dropping in coverage or running sideline-to-sideline, the five-star linebacker can do it all. He could be special in South Bend.

That’s great and all that he earned the fifth star I suppose. When we look back at ratings in the years to come we can say that Notre Dame did indeed land a five-star talent in recruiting, who happened to finish 19th overall in the Rivals ratings.

Getting excited about this is a bit weird to me though as if you’ve been paying attention you’re well aware that Viliamu-Asa is a mega-talented recruit regardless of if he had a fifth star by his name or not.

