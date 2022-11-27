Notre Dame flips Wisconsin 2023 offensive lineman

Although the Irish didn’t win on the field last night, they won a recruiting battle against a Big Ten foe. Illinois offensive lineman Christopher Terek was committed to Wisconsin, but almost exactly as the Badger were announcing new head coach Luke Fickell, Terek announced that he was flipping to Notre Dame.

It probably won’t be the last time that Marcus Freeman and his former employer will be vying for a prospect, even though Terek’s pledge to Notre Dame wasn’t really a head-to-head recruiting battle between the two coaches. The six-foot-five-inch and 320-pound lineman also had offers from Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and others before his top to the Irish.

After much consideration, I have decided to decommit from The University of Wisconsin. Thank you to coach Bostad and the entire Wisconsin staff for the opportunity. With that being said I am blessed to announce I have committed to the University of Notre Dame! #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/TvOocnZ6Ur — Christopher Terek (@cterek77) November 27, 2022

Terek’s now makes the 2023 class “full” with 25 commitments, while joining Charles Jagusah, Sullivan Absher[/ [autotag]Sam Pendleton, and Joe Otting as the offensive lineman in the group. The Irish collectively still have one of the best class of the recruiting cycle.

