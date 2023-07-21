Notre Dame flips Pac-12 wide receiver, adds to 2024 recruiting class

Today was another instance where multiple crystal ball selections for Notre Dame were correct.

The predictions for California wide receiver Logan Saldate came in yesterday, and the 5-foot, 11-inch and 185 pound player flipped his commitment from Oregon State to Notre Dame on Friday morning.

Saldate is ranked as the 122nd receiver and 961st overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite. He becomes the 21st verbal commitment for the 2024 Irish football recruiting class. Saldate is the third true receiver in the class, although some of Notre Dame’s athlete commits could ultimately end up at the position.

Even though Saldate did not make an official visit to South Bend, he knew that’s where he wanted to play at the next level.

