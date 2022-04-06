Notre Dame flips Big Ten commitment in transfer portal

Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame saw a roster addition on Wednesday when former Harvard defensive lineman Chris Smith announced that he’d be playing football at Notre Dame this season. Smith recorded 40 tackles at Harvard last year while being named to the Ivy League all conference team. He had been a Minnesota commitment previous to visiting South Bend this past weekend.

Smith spoke to 247Sports about what made him choose Notre Dame over Minnesota.

“It was really a combination of everything,” said Smith. “They said they needed help on the inside. They said they loved my tape. Once I visited down there, it was really hard to pass up. Just talking to coach Washington, talking to coach Golden, talking to coach Freeman, they all seemed very genuine and that they wanted me. Just looking at all the resources they had, the scheme of defense, just from what I saw on my visit, I really wanted to be there and I wanted to play there. I knew that they could develop me into what I wanted to do.” – Chris Smith

Before attending Harvard, Smith played high school football at Crankbrook Kingswood high school in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

Related:

List