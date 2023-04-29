Notre Dame’s five No. 1 overall NFL draft picks

It has been since 1972 that a Notre Dame player had their name called first in the NFL draft, but it has happened five times in the history of the draft. No school has more first overall draft picks than Notre Dame while both Oklahoma and USC share the total with five.

So if it hasn’t happened in 51 years after Bryce Young became the first former Alabama football player to have his name called first overall in the 2023 NFL draft. Will it happen again sometime for Notre Dame? As much as we like Sam Hartman we’re fairly certain that’s not a possibility.

Or is it…hmm…

Anyway, here are the five in chronological order:

1944: Angelo Bertelli

1943 was such an impressive year for Bertelli that he won the Heisman Trophy despite playing in only six games due to being activated by the military in World War II.

Bertelli was selected first overall by the Boston Yanks in 1944 but knee injuries limited his professional football career as he spent time with the All-America Football Conference after returning from war but was out of football before the 1949 season.

1946: Frank Dancewicz

Two years after selecting Bertelli with the first overall pick, the Boston Yanks again went the route of Notre Dame quarterback by picking Frank Dancewicz first in 1946.

Dancewicz played three NFL seasons before retiring as he had 12 touchdown passes and 29 interceptions in his career.

1950: Leon Hart

Dec 26, 1954; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Detroit Lions Leon Hart (82) catches a touchdown pass in front of Cleveland Browns defensive back Ken Gorgal (15) during the 1954 NFL Championship at Cleveland Stadium. The Browns defeated Lions 56-10. Mandatory Credit: David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions made the 1949 Heisman Trophy winner the first overall pick in 1950 as Hart was a key part of the Lions glory years, helping them to NFL Championships in 1952, 1953, and 1957.

1957: Paul Hornung

Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

The two-time All-American and 1956 Heisman Trophy winner was the first overall pick by Vince Lombardi and the Green Bay Packers in 1957. Hornung would go on to a hall of fame career as he helped the Packers win four NFL championships and one Super Bowl during his professional career.

Story continues

1972: Walt Patulski

Sept, 1971, South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Walt Patulski (85) in action at Notre Dame Stadium during the 1971 season. Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame standout defensive lineman Walt Patulski was the most recent Fighting Irish football player to get the No. 1 treatment as the Buffalo Bills selected him first in 1972.

Patulski played in the NFL for six seasons – four with Buffalo and two with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire