All of Notre Dame’s first round NFL draft picks since 1975

Notre Dame has had a long history of winning a lot of football games and putting a bunch of talent in the pros.

We expected Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to have his name called in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft but he did not, making it the first time under Brian Kelly that Notre Dame went two straight years without a first-round selection.

A new era is upon Notre Dame as Marcus Freeman takes over as head coach and the two year drought of having no first round selections should end as Kyle Hamilton is expected to have his name called very early in the 2022 NFL draft.

Some eras have been better than others in terms of both winning and NFL talent, but over the past 45 years, the Irish have had 34 different players get their names called during the first round of the NFL draft.

Check out the complete list below:

1975: Mike Fanning

Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Fanning

Defensive Tackle

9th Overall

Los Angeles Rams

1976: Steve Niehaus

Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Niehaus

Defensive Tackle

2nd Overall

Seattle Seahawks

1978: Ken MacAfee

Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Ken MacAfee

Tight End

7th Overall

San Francisco 49ers

1978: Ross Browner

Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Ross Browner

Defensive End

8th Overall

Cincinnati Bengals

1978: Luther Bradley

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Luther Bradley

Cornerback

10th Overall

Detroit Lions

1980: Vagas Ferguson

Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright Malcolm Emmons

Vagas Ferguson

Running Back

25th Overall

New England Patriots

1982: Bob Crable

Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Bob Crable

Linebacker

23rd Overall

New York Jets

1983: Tony Hunter

Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Hunter

Tight End

12th Overall

Buffalo Bills

1984: Greg Bell

Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Bell

Running Back

26th Overall

Buffalo Bills

1986: Eric Dorsey

Credit: RVR Photots-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Dorsey

Defensive End

19th Overall

New York Giants

1988: Tim Brown

Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Brown

Wide Receiver

6th Overall

Los Angeles Raiders

1989: Andy Heck

Jan 2, 1989; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish quarterback Tony Rice (9) hands the ball off to Tony Brooks (40) behind the blocking of Andy Heck (66) against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the 1989 National Championship Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Notre Dame defeated West Virginia 34-21. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

Heck

Offensive Tackle

15th Overall

Seattle Seahawks

1991: Todd Lyght

Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Todd Lyght

Defensive Back

5th Overall

Los Angeles Rams

1992: Derek Brown

Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

Derek Brown

Tight End

14th Overall

New York Giants

1993: Rick Mirer

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Mirer

Quarterback

2nd Overall

Seattle Seahawks

1993: Jerome Bettis

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Jerome Bettis

Running Back

6th Overall

Los Angeles Rams

1993: Tom Carter

USA TODAY Sports Stock Photo

Tom Carter

Defensive Back

17th Overall

Washington Redskins

1993: Irv Smith

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Irv Smith

Tight End

20th Overall

New Orleans Saints

1994: Bryant Young

Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant Young

Defensive Tackle

7th Overall

San Francisco 49ers

1994: Aaron Taylor

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Taylor

Offensive Tackle

16th Overall

Green Bay Packers

1994: Jeff Burris

Credit: Jonathan Daniel/ALLSPORT

Jeff Burris

Defensive Back

27th Overall

Buffalo Bills

1997: Renaldo Wynn

Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Renaldo Wynn

Defensive End

21st Overall

Jacksonville Jaguars

1999: Luke Petitgout

Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Luke Petitgout

Offensive Tackle

19th Overall

New York Giants

2003: Jeff Faine

Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Faine

Center

21st Overall

Cleveland Browns

2007: Brady Quinn

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports © copyright (2006) Matt Cashore

Brady Quinn

Quarterback

22nd Overall

Cleveland Browns

2012: Michael Floyd

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Floyd

Wide Receiver

13th Overall

Arizona Cardinals

2012: Harrison Smith

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Smith

Safety

29th Overall

Minnesota Vikings

2013: Tyler Eifert

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Eifert

Tight End

21st Overall

Cincinnati Bengals

2014: Zack Martin

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Martin

Offensive Tackle

16th Overall

Dallas Cowboys

2016: Ronnie Stanley

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Ronnie Stanley

Offensive Tackle

6th Overall

Baltimore Ravens

2016: Will Fuller

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Will Fuller

Wide Receiver

21st Overall

Houston Texans

2018: Quenton Nelson

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Quenton Nelson

Offensive Guard

6th Overall

Indianapolis Colts

2018: Mike McGlinchey

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McGlinchey

Offensive Tackle

9th Overall

San Francisco 49ers

2019: Jerry Tillery

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Jerry Tillery

Defensive Tackle

28th Overall

Los Angeles Chargers

