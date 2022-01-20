All of Notre Dame’s first round NFL draft picks since 1975
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Notre Dame has had a long history of winning a lot of football games and putting a bunch of talent in the pros.
We expected Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to have his name called in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft but he did not, making it the first time under Brian Kelly that Notre Dame went two straight years without a first-round selection.
A new era is upon Notre Dame as Marcus Freeman takes over as head coach and the two year drought of having no first round selections should end as Kyle Hamilton is expected to have his name called very early in the 2022 NFL draft.
Some eras have been better than others in terms of both winning and NFL talent, but over the past 45 years, the Irish have had 34 different players get their names called during the first round of the NFL draft.
Check out the complete list below:
1975: Mike Fanning
Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Fanning
Defensive Tackle
9th Overall
Los Angeles Rams
1976: Steve Niehaus
Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Steve Niehaus
Defensive Tackle
2nd Overall
Seattle Seahawks
1978: Ken MacAfee
Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Ken MacAfee
Tight End
7th Overall
San Francisco 49ers
1978: Ross Browner
Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
Ross Browner
Defensive End
8th Overall
Cincinnati Bengals
1978: Luther Bradley
Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Luther Bradley
Cornerback
10th Overall
Detroit Lions
1980: Vagas Ferguson
Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright Malcolm Emmons
Vagas Ferguson
Running Back
25th Overall
New England Patriots
1982: Bob Crable
Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Crable
Linebacker
23rd Overall
New York Jets
1983: Tony Hunter
Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Tony Hunter
Tight End
12th Overall
Buffalo Bills
1984: Greg Bell
Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports
Greg Bell
Running Back
26th Overall
Buffalo Bills
1986: Eric Dorsey
Credit: RVR Photots-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Dorsey
Defensive End
19th Overall
New York Giants
1988: Tim Brown
Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Tim Brown
Wide Receiver
6th Overall
Los Angeles Raiders
1989: Andy Heck
Jan 2, 1989; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish quarterback Tony Rice (9) hands the ball off to Tony Brooks (40) behind the blocking of Andy Heck (66) against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the 1989 National Championship Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Notre Dame defeated West Virginia 34-21. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK
Heck
Offensive Tackle
15th Overall
Seattle Seahawks
1991: Todd Lyght
Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK
Todd Lyght
Defensive Back
5th Overall
Los Angeles Rams
1992: Derek Brown
Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK
Derek Brown
Tight End
14th Overall
New York Giants
1993: Rick Mirer
Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
Rick Mirer
Quarterback
2nd Overall
Seattle Seahawks
1993: Jerome Bettis
Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Bettis
Running Back
6th Overall
Los Angeles Rams
1993: Tom Carter
USA TODAY Sports Stock Photo
Tom Carter
Defensive Back
17th Overall
Washington Redskins
1993: Irv Smith
Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
Irv Smith
Tight End
20th Overall
New Orleans Saints
1994: Bryant Young
Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
Bryant Young
Defensive Tackle
7th Overall
San Francisco 49ers
1994: Aaron Taylor
Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Taylor
Offensive Tackle
16th Overall
Green Bay Packers
1994: Jeff Burris
Credit: Jonathan Daniel/ALLSPORT
Jeff Burris
Defensive Back
27th Overall
Buffalo Bills
1997: Renaldo Wynn
Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images
Renaldo Wynn
Defensive End
21st Overall
Jacksonville Jaguars
1999: Luke Petitgout
Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Luke Petitgout
Offensive Tackle
19th Overall
New York Giants
2003: Jeff Faine
Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports
Jeff Faine
Center
21st Overall
Cleveland Browns
2007: Brady Quinn
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports © copyright (2006) Matt Cashore
Brady Quinn
Quarterback
22nd Overall
Cleveland Browns
2012: Michael Floyd
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Floyd
Wide Receiver
13th Overall
Arizona Cardinals
2012: Harrison Smith
Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Harrison Smith
Safety
29th Overall
Minnesota Vikings
2013: Tyler Eifert
Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Tyler Eifert
Tight End
21st Overall
Cincinnati Bengals
2014: Zack Martin
Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Zack Martin
Offensive Tackle
16th Overall
Dallas Cowboys
2016: Ronnie Stanley
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Ronnie Stanley
Offensive Tackle
6th Overall
Baltimore Ravens
2016: Will Fuller
Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Will Fuller
Wide Receiver
21st Overall
Houston Texans
2018: Quenton Nelson
Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Quenton Nelson
Offensive Guard
6th Overall
Indianapolis Colts
2018: Mike McGlinchey
Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Mike McGlinchey
Offensive Tackle
9th Overall
San Francisco 49ers
2019: Jerry Tillery
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
Jerry Tillery
Defensive Tackle
28th Overall
Los Angeles Chargers
1
1