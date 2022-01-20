All of Notre Dame’s first round NFL draft picks since 1975

Nick Shepkowski
·4 min read
Notre Dame has had a long history of winning a lot of football games and putting a bunch of talent in the pros.

We expected Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to have his name called in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft but he did not, making it the first time under Brian Kelly that Notre Dame went two straight years without a first-round selection.

A new era is upon Notre Dame as Marcus Freeman takes over as head coach and the two year drought of having no first round selections should end as Kyle Hamilton is expected to have his name called very early in the 2022 NFL draft.

Some eras have been better than others in terms of both winning and NFL talent, but over the past 45 years, the Irish have had 34 different players get their names called during the first round of the NFL draft.

Check out the complete list below:

1975: Mike Fanning

Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Fanning
Defensive Tackle
9th Overall
Los Angeles Rams

1976: Steve Niehaus

Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Niehaus
Defensive Tackle
2nd Overall
Seattle Seahawks

1978: Ken MacAfee

Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Ken MacAfee
Tight End
7th Overall
San Francisco 49ers

1978: Ross Browner

Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Ross Browner
Defensive End
8th Overall
Cincinnati Bengals

1978: Luther Bradley

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Luther Bradley
Cornerback
10th Overall
Detroit Lions

1980: Vagas Ferguson

Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright Malcolm Emmons

Vagas Ferguson
Running Back
25th Overall
New England Patriots

1982: Bob Crable

Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Bob Crable
Linebacker
23rd Overall
New York Jets

1983: Tony Hunter

Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Hunter
Tight End
12th Overall
Buffalo Bills

1984: Greg Bell

Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Bell
Running Back
26th Overall
Buffalo Bills

1986: Eric Dorsey

Credit: RVR Photots-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Dorsey
Defensive End
19th Overall
New York Giants

1988: Tim Brown

Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Brown
Wide Receiver
6th Overall
Los Angeles Raiders

1989: Andy Heck

Jan 2, 1989; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish quarterback Tony Rice (9) hands the ball off to Tony Brooks (40) behind the blocking of Andy Heck (66) against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the 1989 National Championship Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Notre Dame defeated West Virginia 34-21. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

Heck
Offensive Tackle
15th Overall
Seattle Seahawks

1991: Todd Lyght

Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Todd Lyght
Defensive Back
5th Overall
Los Angeles Rams

1992: Derek Brown

Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

Derek Brown
Tight End
14th Overall
New York Giants

1993: Rick Mirer

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Mirer
Quarterback
2nd Overall
Seattle Seahawks

1993: Jerome Bettis

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Jerome Bettis
Running Back
6th Overall
Los Angeles Rams

1993: Tom Carter

USA TODAY Sports Stock Photo

Tom Carter
Defensive Back
17th Overall
Washington Redskins

1993: Irv Smith

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Irv Smith
Tight End
20th Overall
New Orleans Saints

1994: Bryant Young

Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant Young
Defensive Tackle
7th Overall
San Francisco 49ers

1994: Aaron Taylor

Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Taylor
Offensive Tackle
16th Overall
Green Bay Packers

1994: Jeff Burris

Credit: Jonathan Daniel/ALLSPORT

Jeff Burris
Defensive Back
27th Overall
Buffalo Bills

1997: Renaldo Wynn

Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Renaldo Wynn
Defensive End
21st Overall
Jacksonville Jaguars

1999: Luke Petitgout

Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Luke Petitgout
Offensive Tackle
19th Overall
New York Giants

2003: Jeff Faine

Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Faine
Center
21st Overall
Cleveland Browns

2007: Brady Quinn

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports © copyright (2006) Matt Cashore

Brady Quinn
Quarterback
22nd Overall
Cleveland Browns

2012: Michael Floyd

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Floyd
Wide Receiver
13th Overall
Arizona Cardinals

2012: Harrison Smith

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Smith
Safety
29th Overall
Minnesota Vikings

2013: Tyler Eifert

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Eifert
Tight End
21st Overall
Cincinnati Bengals

2014: Zack Martin

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Martin
Offensive Tackle
16th Overall
Dallas Cowboys

2016: Ronnie Stanley

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Ronnie Stanley
Offensive Tackle
6th Overall
Baltimore Ravens

2016: Will Fuller

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Will Fuller
Wide Receiver
21st Overall
Houston Texans

2018: Quenton Nelson

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Quenton Nelson
Offensive Guard
6th Overall
Indianapolis Colts

2018: Mike McGlinchey

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McGlinchey
Offensive Tackle
9th Overall
San Francisco 49ers

2019: Jerry Tillery

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Jerry Tillery
Defensive Tackle
28th Overall
Los Angeles Chargers

