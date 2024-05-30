Notre Dame first baseman Karina Gaskins named Third Team All-American

Karina Gaskins will go down as one of the best softball players in Notre Dame history. If you need convincing of that, look no further than her multiple All-American selections. She just received her last one, being named Third Team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. She made the third team for the same organization in 2022 and the second team for two other organizations that same year.

Only eight other Notre Dame players have been named to multiple All-American teams. Gaskins did it this year by slashing .311/.546/.538, hitting, eight home runs and driving in 34 runs. Her 55 walks not only set an Irish record but led the nation. She started every game at first base during the season.

Gaskins leaves the Irish as their all-time leader in walks and on-base percentage. Hopefully, she’s as productive beyond Notre Dame as she was with it. We wish her the best of luck in the future.

