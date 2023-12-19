Notre Dame finds out Javontae Jean-Baptiste’s status for the Sun Bowl

While many reports and insiders have broken what players intended to do, Notre Dame defensive end Javontae Jean-Bapsite made light of the situation.

One of the lone seniors without remaining eligibility to let his intentions be know, Jean-Baptiste announced on social media that his “source confirms he’s playing,” in the Sun Bowl against Oregon State.

Notre Dame football’s social media had a hand in the news, as they announced the Irish’s captains for the bowl game and JBB was one of them. He quoted the original post with his own, making fun of the multiple reporters trying to get the first scoop out there.

It was an extremely fun way of letting Irish nation know that Jean-Baptiste will wear the Blue and Gold one final time.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire