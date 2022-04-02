Notre Dame a finalist for top 2023 offensive lineman

Notre Dame has gotten off to a stellar start on the defensive side of the football in their 2023 recruiting class but have just two players, a running back and tight end, committed offensively. Although that’s not guaranteed to change immediately the Fighting Irish did get good news about a highly touted offensive line prospect in the class on Friday.

Sullivan Absher, a 6-7, 285-pound mountain of a young man is rated as a top-100 player in the 247Sports rankings for the 2023 class as well as a top-20 offensive lineman. Absher narrowed his list of potential schools down to three Friday evening with Notre Dame earning a spot as well as Clemson and North Carolina State.

I want to thank all of the universities that have taken their time and energy to recruit me. I am deeply humbled for all the offers I have received and the relationships that I have developed during this time. After much thought I have decided to narrow my focus on three schools. pic.twitter.com/4oZWlMdpTk — Sullivan Absher (@AbsherSullivan) April 1, 2022

Absher visited Notre Dame in late January and could be a big a key part to what ends up being the Fighting Irish offensive line class of 2023.

