Notre Dame a finalist for five-star quarterback

Five-star 2023 quarterback Malachi Nelson is set to announce his college commitment on July 18 and Notre Dame received good news as they’re one of seven finalists for his talents.

Nelson is listed at 6-3, 180-pounds and comes from Los Alamitos, California.

Nelson announced his seven finalists on Sunday and joining the Fighting Irish are Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and USC.

Nelson is one of the top recruits in the entire 2023 cycle regardless of position as 247Sports ranks him fifth in both their 247 Composite ratings as well as their 247Sports Top 247 for 2023.

Keep it locked to Fighting Irish Wire as we’ll break down his decision good or bad for you next week!

