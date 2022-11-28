Notre Dame in final group for elite California defensive back

The Irish now have 25 players committed to their 2023 recruiting class but that doesn’t mean they might not add one or two more. It all really depends on who declares early for the NFL Draft or transfers.

What it doesn’t impact is the 2024 recruiting cycle, where Marcus Freeman is off to a hot start with seven commits, one of the best early classes in the country. The group has a very good early mix on offense and defense but there could be a massive addition brewing in California in safety Peyton Woodyard. The defensive back released this top 7 school and the Irish made the cut along with Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and USC.

We will know soon if the Irish will add Woodyard to their 2024 class, as he is expected to make an announcement on January 7th at the All-American game.

