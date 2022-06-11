Notre Dame Fighting Irish Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Preview

Notre Dame 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Notre Dame Schedule & Analysis

Isaiah Foskey, DE Jr.

The 6-5, 260-pound senior has the exact right mix of NFL tools to become someone’s dependable pass rusher on the end. He made a splash in 2020 with 4.5 sacks and 20 tackles, and took off in 2021 with 11 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, and a whopping six forced fumbles as part of his 38 tackles.

Michael Mayer, TE Jr.

6-5, 251. 113 catches, 1,290 yards, (11.4 ypc), 9 TD in two seasons – he should be in the mix for the Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end

Brandon Joseph, S Sr.

6-1, 192. Two-time All-American, two-time All-Big Ten, 129 tackles, 9 INT, 6 broken up passes, 1 fumble recovery, 1 sack, 2.5 TFL in three seasons at Northwestern.

Don’t let my smile make you think I’m just happy to be here, I’m just comfortable in my process and I’m never going to stop getting better pic.twitter.com/JUO3OX6JoM — Brandon Joseph (@BrandonJoseph_1) April 24, 2022

Jarrett Patterson, C/OG Sr.

6-4, 307. Top pro prospect as a center or guard, he’s going into his fourth year as a starter, working at center as long as he’s 100% healthy after suffering a torn pectoral muscle.

Tyler Buchner, QB Soph.

6-1, 215. 21-of-35 (60%), 298 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT, 46 carries for 336 yards (second the team), 7.3 ypc, 3 TD

Cam Hart, CB Sr.

6-2, 205. 42 tackles last season, 2 INT, 9 broken up passes, 4 TFL

JD Bertrand, LB Jr.

6-1, 230. Team-high 101 tackles last season, 1.5 sacks, 7 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 broken up pass

Blake Fisher, OT Soph.

6-6, 335. Last year’s superstar recruit, he started the opener but suffered a knee injury and wasn’t able to come back until the bowl game.

Jack Kiser, LB Sr.

6-2, 222. 65 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 4 TFL, 8 broken up passes, 3 interceptions – two for TDs – over the last two seasons

Chris Tyree, RB Jr.

5-9, 190. 129 carries, 718 yards (5.4 ypc), 5 TD, 32 catches, 323 yards (10.1 ypc), 2 TD in two seasons

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Preview

Notre Dame 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Notre Dame Schedule & Analysis

