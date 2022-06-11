Notre Dame Fighting Irish Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Pete Fiutak
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Brandon Joseph
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Isaiah Foskey, DE Jr.

The 6-5, 260-pound senior has the exact right mix of NFL tools to become someone’s dependable pass rusher on the end. He made a splash in 2020 with 4.5 sacks and 20 tackles, and took off in 2021 with 11 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, and a whopping six forced fumbles as part of his 38 tackles.

Michael Mayer, TE Jr.

6-5, 251. 113 catches, 1,290 yards, (11.4 ypc), 9 TD in two seasons – he should be in the mix for the Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end

Brandon Joseph, S Sr.

6-1, 192. Two-time All-American, two-time All-Big Ten, 129 tackles, 9 INT, 6 broken up passes, 1 fumble recovery, 1 sack, 2.5 TFL in three seasons at Northwestern.

Jarrett Patterson, C/OG Sr.

6-4, 307. Top pro prospect as a center or guard, he’s going into his fourth year as a starter, working at center as long as he’s 100% healthy after suffering a torn pectoral muscle.

Tyler Buchner, QB Soph.

6-1, 215. 21-of-35 (60%), 298 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT, 46 carries for 336 yards (second the team), 7.3 ypc, 3 TD

Cam Hart, CB Sr.

6-2, 205. 42 tackles last season, 2 INT, 9 broken up passes, 4 TFL

JD Bertrand, LB Jr.

6-1, 230. Team-high 101 tackles last season, 1.5 sacks, 7 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 broken up pass

Blake Fisher, OT Soph.

6-6, 335. Last year’s superstar recruit, he started the opener but suffered a knee injury and wasn’t able to come back until the bowl game.

Jack Kiser, LB Sr.

6-2, 222. 65 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 4 TFL, 8 broken up passes, 3 interceptions – two for TDs – over the last two seasons

Chris Tyree, RB Jr.

5-9, 190. 129 carries, 718 yards (5.4 ypc), 5 TD, 32 catches, 323 yards (10.1 ypc), 2 TD in two seasons

