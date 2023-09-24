Notre Dame to be featured game on College Gameday again next week

For the second time in two weeks Notre Dame will be featured on ESPN’s College Gameday.

The show will go on the road to Durham, North Carolina next weekend as 4-1 Notre Dame hits on undefeated Duke. It’ll be the first trip to the Duke campus for College Gameday, at least the football version of it.

The announcement was made late Saturday night. Notre Dame clearly doesn’t have an unbeaten season to play for but after losing on the last play of the game to Ohio State, but with it being so close the College Football Playoff certainly isn’t out of the picture.

FOR THE FIRST TIME … DURHAM HERE WE COME! 🗣️ Week 5: @NDFootball at @DukeFOOTBALL 👏 pic.twitter.com/pbBeeBS0MG — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 24, 2023

Notre Dame will be looking to improve on their 15-20 overall mark when being featured on Gameday all-time.

Also be sure to check out the best pictures from College Gameday at Notre Dame-Ohio State this weekend.

