Notre Dame Fans Want To Believe: Is It Justified This Time?

2023 ended very strong for the Notre Dame football program. A blowout bowl game win, a great offensive coordinator hire, and successful runs in the portal and on National Signing Day have brightened Irish moods. Things really do feel like they are trending up.

The issue is that Notre Dame fans feel like they’ve been here before. Living on hope and future promises never kept. Many are asking why they should consider that this time around will end any differently. The answer to me is simple. The program is being built differently this time than any other in the last 30 years.

Let’s examine the different ways this is the case in more detail.

Proper Staff Support Of A New HC

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The one thing Marcus Freeman needs and has needed since landing the head job at Notre Dame is support. He’s learning how to be a head coach on the fly under the brightest lights there are. Proper support is a must for his success.

When it comes to his staff, with Al Golden on defense and Mike Denbrock on offense, Freeman now has perfect and proper support. Both of these gentlemen are proven, established, have low egos, and just want to do their work and support Marcus. It’s the exact balance that has been lacking. Notre Dame had a need and filled it with the best option in the country in Denbrock. This is progress.

Talent Is Changing

USA TODAY SPORTS

Marcus Freeman’s Irish staff recruits hard. They are constantly on the grind and it’s very much appreciated. They are also terrific evaluators. They know what they are looking for athletically and how to find it.

The blue-chip ratio is on the rise. The amount of top 100 players is on the rise. Notre Dame is quickly getting deeper, faster, longer, and more athletic. There are also more young players who can contribute early than there were previously. These are all positive changes.

Can Compete In NIL

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

One of the early worries of the NIL era of college football was could Notre Dame compete in this world. And if they could, would they choose to, and if so to what extent? A few years down the road, some of these fears can be laid to rest.

Notre Dame has plenty of NIL money to spend. And for the right situations and players, they are more than willing to spend it responsibly. This will not be a limiting factor to Notre Dame’s ability to compete moving forward.

Portal Flexibility

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Slowly but surely, the powers that be at Notre Dame are realizing that the Irish being heavily involved in the portal is a necessity moving forward. It’s just a modern reality of high-level college football.

While still trying to operate within the strict guidelines of Notre Dame’s academic guidelines, they are finding ways to make it more feasible for both Irish coaches and prospective players to navigate this process to matriculate into the program. This process isn’t moving quite as fast as some would prefer, but changes are being made.

Rebranding / Modernization

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last 25-30 years the Notre Dame brand began to feel stale. Stagnant. Distant. Antiquated. It needed a facelift. Marcus Freeman has been the perfect ambassador for the shift the Irish have made into modern times. His personality has made Notre Dame football feel younger, modern, and even hip again. This shift was desperately needed.

None of the items on this list guarantees any results or success, there is still much work to be done but this program is operating at a different level than it has in recent decades, and that is legitimately promising. Will the results match the hype? We wait and see.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire