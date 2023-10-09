Advertisement

Notre Dame fans are losing their minds over offensive coordinator Gerad Parker

Matt Wadleigh
·6 min read
7

It really is remarkable that USC and Notre Dame have such talented head coaches with great expertise on one side of the ball. Lincoln Riley is a great offensive tactician. Marcus Freeman has a great defensive mind. Riley can score bunches of points on just about anyone. Freeman held Ohio State to 17 points a few weeks ago, 10 in the first 59 minutes before the Buckeyes’ last-second touchdown against the Irish.

Yet, while Riley understands offense and Freeman understands defense, the two head coaches have completely failed on the other side of the ball.

USC has a bad defense, Notre Dame a bad offense. The coordinators don’t seem to know how to fix the problems, either. USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker have been awful in recent weeks. They both started out okay against cupcake-level opposition, but as soon as the schedules got tougher — USC facing Colorado and Arizona, Notre Dame facing Ohio State, Duke, and Louisville — the two coordinators have floundered. USC can’t stop anyone, and Notre Dame can’t score 24 or more points against anyone right now.

USC fans are done with Alex Grinch. They want him gone. Guess what: Notre Dame fans have similarly had it with offensive coordinator Gerad Parker.

It is as though USC and Notre Dame fans are looking in a mirror with their coordinators.

Let’s show you how fed up Irish fans are with Gerad Parker:

LIGHTWEIGHT BATTLE!

OUCH

OTHER THAN THAT...

LESS WITH MORE!

THE PEOPLE'S VOICE

PRIME TIME, BABY!

SOUND FAMILIAR, USC FANS?

LIKE JOHN DONOVAN AT WASHINGTON UNDER JIMMY LAKE

WHO WILL WIN?

USC FANS HOPE SO

LOL

SCHEME PROBLEMS

JUST BEAT ALEX GRINCH -- IT CAN'T BE TOO HARD

WASTING SAM HARTMAN

NOT 20?

CAN USC ALLOW ONLY 18 POINTS?

QUESTION

THE TRUTH HURTS

INCOMPETENCE BOWL

TWO WILL ENTER, ONE WILL SURVIVE (MAYBE)

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire