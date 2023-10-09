Notre Dame fans are losing their minds over offensive coordinator Gerad Parker

It really is remarkable that USC and Notre Dame have such talented head coaches with great expertise on one side of the ball. Lincoln Riley is a great offensive tactician. Marcus Freeman has a great defensive mind. Riley can score bunches of points on just about anyone. Freeman held Ohio State to 17 points a few weeks ago, 10 in the first 59 minutes before the Buckeyes’ last-second touchdown against the Irish.

Yet, while Riley understands offense and Freeman understands defense, the two head coaches have completely failed on the other side of the ball.

USC has a bad defense, Notre Dame a bad offense. The coordinators don’t seem to know how to fix the problems, either. USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker have been awful in recent weeks. They both started out okay against cupcake-level opposition, but as soon as the schedules got tougher — USC facing Colorado and Arizona, Notre Dame facing Ohio State, Duke, and Louisville — the two coordinators have floundered. USC can’t stop anyone, and Notre Dame can’t score 24 or more points against anyone right now.

USC fans are done with Alex Grinch. They want him gone. Guess what: Notre Dame fans have similarly had it with offensive coordinator Gerad Parker.

It is as though USC and Notre Dame fans are looking in a mirror with their coordinators.

Let’s show you how fed up Irish fans are with Gerad Parker:

LIGHTWEIGHT BATTLE!

Next week is going to be a treat. You have arguably the worst OC in the country in Notre Dame’s Gerad Parker going toe-to-toe with arguably the worst DC in the country in USC’s Alex Grinch. Incompetence VS incompetence, in Prime Time. — Jordan Buscarini (@jordan_dts) October 8, 2023

OUCH

Inside footage from Gerad Parker making halftime adjustments inside the ND locker room pic.twitter.com/SpKKS1bWFO — Tim Flynn (@tim3773) October 8, 2023

OTHER THAN THAT...

Gerad Parker and Marcus Freeman need to have a nice long chat. The past three games we have seen terrible play calling, unimaginative schemes, and lack of setting up big plays.

Swarbrick screwed Freeman on the OC hire. No reason our offense should be this inept. https://t.co/h1W4SsZmwF — Clutch Sports: Notre Dame (@ClutchSportsND) October 8, 2023

LESS WITH MORE!

Gerad Parker was handed one of the most accomplished QBs in college football history, a top-10 pick at LT, dudes at TE, a stacked RB room, and a WR room that while young has 7 4-star players (including Tyree) yet his offense has produced 14, 21, and 20 points the last 3 games. — FrankieV UHND ☘️ (@FrankieV_UHND) October 8, 2023

THE PEOPLE'S VOICE

Me and every other Notre Dame fan to Gerad Parker after this game #GoIrish #NDvsLOU pic.twitter.com/joRagaENZd — Mike McGuire (@McGuire_Mike) October 8, 2023

PRIME TIME, BABY!

GERAD PARKER. ALEX GRINCH. TWO HOT SEAT COORDINATORS. IT'S NOTRE DAME – USC ON NBC! — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) October 8, 2023

SOUND FAMILIAR, USC FANS?

I don’t think it’s an option for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame to bring Gerad Parker back as OC in 2024. Just an unmitigated disaster in three consecutive tests. — College Football Watcher (@CFBWatcher) October 8, 2023

LIKE JOHN DONOVAN AT WASHINGTON UNDER JIMMY LAKE

It’s been said many times by many people but it’s incredibly damning that Gerad Parker is OC at Notre Dame when not a single other P5 school in America would have even considered him for the position this past year. I think there’s a good chance he’s demoted during the bye week — College Football Watcher (@CFBWatcher) October 8, 2023

WHO WILL WIN?

Alex Grinch and Gerad Parker will fight to the death next week for title of worst coordinator in college football — Cory (@c_barrier) October 8, 2023

USC FANS HOPE SO

“What’s the game plan for USC?” Gerad Parker: pic.twitter.com/G3X8dtyRD3 — #staNDwithus (@JLGallagher3) October 8, 2023

LOL

i'm going to paint a tunnel on the side of a mountain and place a sign saying "shortcut this way" and tell gerad parker "look at that" and watch him run into it — The Puzzle Dipshit (@zachdavis_nd) October 8, 2023

SCHEME PROBLEMS

I mean the execution on the offensive line is worth criticizing but when you have receivers who can’t get open, you have to scheme better. And Gerad Parker is completely unable to do it. If you don’t change the strategy, USC will blow your doors off https://t.co/ea555Bjzng — Nate (@nkeller24) October 9, 2023

JUST BEAT ALEX GRINCH -- IT CAN'T BE TOO HARD

Whatever, just beat USC. The second loss never hurts as bad as the first, but still really disappointing, don’t get me wrong. Gerad Parker just needs to focus on his family and get a job in the office, the OC job at ND ain’t it for him — GameGab (@GameGabDetroit) October 8, 2023

WASTING SAM HARTMAN

– Sam Hartman isn’t him – WRs can’t get separation – Gerad Parker is lost – Golden is lost – offense as a whole is getting progressively worse from week to week — #staNDwithus (@JLGallagher3) October 8, 2023

NOT 20?

Checklist of things to do for ND coaches for next season: 1. Dump Gerad Parker

2. Recruit 15 wide receivers — Joe (@JoeIrish13) October 8, 2023

CAN USC ALLOW ONLY 18 POINTS?

In the last 3 games, Gerad Parker’s Notre Dame offense has averaged just 18.3 points. That would rank 114th nationally in the FBS, 3.5 fewer points per game than Brian Ferentz & Iowa 7 games into his tenure as OC at Notre Dame, Gerad Parker is squarely on the hot seat — College Football Watcher (@CFBWatcher) October 9, 2023

QUESTION

Gerad Parker why are you the way that you are pic.twitter.com/JQnPHDAO52 — Barstool Irish (@BarstoolIrish) October 8, 2023

THE TRUTH HURTS

It’s officially Long Distance Relationship week as Southern Cal plays Notre Dame in South Bend. If there’s anything that can get Notre Dame’s offense right & Gerad Parker off the hot seat, it’s Alex Grinch & his USC defense. Very stoppable force meets extremely movable object — College Football Watcher (@CFBWatcher) October 9, 2023

INCOMPETENCE BOWL

Good news guys, it’ll be the battle of incompetent coordinators on Saturday. On one side, the incompetent offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, on the other, the incompetent defensive coordinator Alex Grinch 🙃🙃 https://t.co/w1wd6273Gz — Kyla ✨ (@KylaMarieGill) October 9, 2023

TWO WILL ENTER, ONE WILL SURVIVE (MAYBE)

Gerad Parker vs Alex Grinch next week will be fascinating battle of incompetence — CJ Kaltenbach (@TheSeigeDFS) October 8, 2023

