Advertisement

Notre Dame fans could not believe their last 2023 football game was on Pac-12 Network

Matt Wadleigh
·6 min read

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the most famous football program in the United States, ended their 2023 season not on NBC or ABC or Fox, but on Pac-12 Network. We knew this game was going to be on Pac-12 Network, but a lot of casual fans did not. On this Thanksgiving weekend, they were probably visiting family and wanted to settle in on a Saturday and watch their Irish play Stanford. Boy, were they in for a surprise.

Notre Dame fans had to madly scramble for any outlet through which to gain access to Pac-12 Network. They learned about FuboTV. They might have had to go to a sports bar. Some of them, as you will see below, had to just bite the bullet and listen to a Notre Dame radio broadcast.

Just like the 1940s!

The reactions are pure comedy gold, and you can see for yourself:

IT BEGINS

ELUSIVE

IMAGINE

THANKFUL

THE END

WHY

FUBO TV

LOW POINT

BUT WHY? FANS ARE ASKING

JOIN A CONFERENCE

OFF WE GO

MADNESS

GOOD RIDDANCE

TOO FUNNY

FRUSTRATING

TAKE IT OUT

LOL

RADIO REDISCOVERED

WELCOME TO OUR WORLD!

SORRY!

SURE IS

CLASSIC

SURPRISE!

TEE-HEE

TEST DRIVE

YUP

BOOM

CHUCKLES ALL AROUND

GREAT QUESTION

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire