Notre Dame fans could not believe their last 2023 football game was on Pac-12 Network

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the most famous football program in the United States, ended their 2023 season not on NBC or ABC or Fox, but on Pac-12 Network. We knew this game was going to be on Pac-12 Network, but a lot of casual fans did not. On this Thanksgiving weekend, they were probably visiting family and wanted to settle in on a Saturday and watch their Irish play Stanford. Boy, were they in for a surprise.

Notre Dame fans had to madly scramble for any outlet through which to gain access to Pac-12 Network. They learned about FuboTV. They might have had to go to a sports bar. Some of them, as you will see below, had to just bite the bullet and listen to a Notre Dame radio broadcast.

Just like the 1940s!

The reactions are pure comedy gold, and you can see for yourself:

IT BEGINS

Why is the Notre Dame game on the PAC-12 network? Which ND fan would have that?! pic.twitter.com/YJEIiEtv8W — Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) November 26, 2023

ELUSIVE

The amount of research, phone calls and maneuvering my dad has done just to able to watch Notre Dame on the top secret Pac-12 Network deserves some kind of award. And so does the Pac-12 Network for being so impressively elusive. pic.twitter.com/AkrMseNAys — Tim Ryan🦤 (@TheSportsHernia) November 25, 2023

IMAGINE

Imagine being Notre Dame and you're traveling out west and your game is on the PAC 12 Network…. pic.twitter.com/putQCxfQuN — Ryan Cane (@Jerkass10) November 26, 2023

THANKFUL

If you’re still trying to watch the Notre Dame vs Stanford game: Just do the Fubo TV free trial (Do the plan with more channels just to be safe) And cancel it as soon as the game ends and be thankful that you’ll never have to see a Notre Dame game on the PAC-12 Network again! — Notre Dame Prime (@NotreDame_Prime) November 26, 2023

THE END

In the Pac-12 Network’s final game, Stanford is hanging around with No. 18 Notre Dame after this interception👀 https://t.co/N76EWTrTwl — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) November 26, 2023

WHY

Why the hell is there a PAC 12 network?? Show the Notre Dame game on NBC man — Harambe (@maxgar94) November 26, 2023

FUBO TV

Lol. Pac-12 network announcer telling Notre Dame fans to tell their friends to go to fubo TV to watch the game — Ben Muth (@FO_wordofmuth) November 26, 2023

LOW POINT

Notre Dame was relegated to the PAC-12 Network for their game tonight. What a low point. — Ian Cameron (@bobano) November 26, 2023

BUT WHY? FANS ARE ASKING

Why is Notre Dame on the PAC 12 network? Lol — 🫶🏻 (@HellaADZ) November 26, 2023

JOIN A CONFERENCE

Notre Dame’s game only available on PAC-12 Network is further proof that the Irish need to join a conference. — WSJM Sports (@WSJMSports) November 26, 2023

OFF WE GO

"If you would have told me this a year ago, I would have laughed you out of town – but here it is – Notre Dame and Stanford on the Pac-12 Network." Pac-12 Network play-by-play guy (and Notre Dame graduate) Ted Robinson. And off we go… — Tom Noie (@tnoieNDI) November 26, 2023

MADNESS

I'm sorry, you have to have the PAC-12 network to watch the Notre Dame game in Chicago?! What kind of madness is this?! — Sara Sanchez (@BCB_Sara) November 25, 2023

GOOD RIDDANCE

Nice final “FU” from the PAC-12 to air Stanford-Notre Dame on the disaster of the Pac-12 Network. Good riddance! — Chris Dachille (@ChrisDachille) November 25, 2023

TOO FUNNY

Notre Dame's rivalry game with Stanford is on the Pac-12 Network tonight. That's too funny. — jamie mac (@justcoverblog) November 26, 2023

FRUSTRATING

Last game of the season and most Notre Dame fans around the country can’t watch because it’s on the PAC-12 network which virtually no one carries. Frustrating. https://t.co/haD040u1Lf — Brian Walsh (@brianjameswalsh) November 26, 2023

TAKE IT OUT

Notre Dame not happy to be on this historic Pac-12 Network college football broadcast and they are taking it out on the Trees.#NDvsSTAN pic.twitter.com/VU8sw11R6L — Sad David Shaw (@TheBauceman) November 26, 2023

Thank you very much to the people who replied. Pac-12 network, a privilege to access through the literal last game of its existence https://t.co/fgzKMR1G6a — Notre Dame Football Stats & Analytics (@ND_FB_Analytics) November 26, 2023

LOL

Notre Dame being put on the Pac-12 Network is going to make so many 70 year olds who never stepped foot in South Bend extremely angry — Seth Guttman (@Gutt_Feeling) November 24, 2023

RADIO REDISCOVERED

Because the Notre Dame game is on the PAC 12 network and no one has it I’m sitting on my couch following it via the radio call like a pilgrim. — Peter Loomis (@wads_loomis) November 26, 2023

WELCOME TO OUR WORLD!

Really annoyed that Notre Dame/Stanford is on pac 12 network tonight and not a national game some of us do not have Pac 12 network — 🎄Santa Force 1984 stands with the WGA and SAG 🎅 (@darkwingj) November 25, 2023

SORRY!

Notre Dame game is only on PAC 12 Network?!? This is BLASPHEMY! — Josh Lutes (@LutesJosh) November 26, 2023

SURE IS

There is something hilarious about Notre Dame being on the Pac 12 network the last week it will ever have football games. — Big 12 = Conference of Cowards (@ChuckJames919) November 25, 2023

CLASSIC

Notre Dame's Pac 12 Network experience seems to be going well — Updog Sports Talk (@UpdogSportsTalk) November 26, 2023

SURPRISE!

Oh look Notre Dame is on… The PAC 12 network — Rival Nate (@Smith_lost) November 26, 2023

TEE-HEE

Notre Dame being on the Pac-12 Network's final football game makes me giggle.#NDvsSTAN — Sad David Shaw (@TheBauceman) November 26, 2023

TEST DRIVE

If you are a Notre Dame fan who thinks you have found a way to watch the Irish at Stanford tonight, now might be a good time to test drive your Pac-12 Network access.

Can you tune into Colorado at Utah? Just worth confirming. — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) November 25, 2023

YUP

Notre Dame ended the PAC-12 Network with a beatdown of Stanford. Couldn’t be more fitting for the conference.#ndfootball — Ryan Goodwin (@rgoodsports) November 26, 2023

BOOM

Notre Dame is playing on the Pac-12 network. — 🤙Остап / Paul Cherrington 🍒🇺🇦🤙 (@PaulCherrington) November 26, 2023

CHUCKLES ALL AROUND

They got Notre Dame vs Stanford on Pac-12 network lmfao — AMC A-List Fan Account (@Hakeem__13) November 25, 2023

GREAT QUESTION

Future CFB trivia question:

Who won the final Pac-12 Network football game? Answer: Notre Dame https://t.co/tqESPpNH3f — Logan Brown (@LoganABrown) November 26, 2023

