A Notre Dame fan’s guide to Lent

Ash Wednesday is upon us, which means the beginning of Lent. With Notre Dame being a Catholic university, Irish fans should know as much as anybody how important this time of year is. This is when we really make an effort to better ourselves and sometimes sacrifice for the 40 days that follow. It seems like a solemn occasion because that’s what it’s meant to be.

There are three pillars of Lent that are mentioned every year: Fasting, prayer and almsgiving. To that end, here are a few ways you can apply all of those things as a Notre Dame supporter:

Prayer

Notre Dame players walk into the Basilica of the Sacred Heart before the Notre Dame vs. Marshall NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

There are many of things Irish fans are praying for right now. Among them include the football team taking the next step, the men’s basketball team getting the right coaching replacement for [autotag]Mike Brey[/autotag] and the women’s basketball team going far in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Probably the best thing to do is pray for guidance as the athletic department and the university make the right decisions for everyone. It can’t be easy when expectations are set so high all the time. Those in charge have to know that one slip-up means open season on them, and the recent blow-up that occurred during the football team’s offensive coordinator search is evidence of that.

Fasting

Sep 10, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; Students prepare food at a concession stand before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Nevada Wolf Pack at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the things most commonly associated with Lent are giving something up and no meat on Fridays and no eating between meals during Ash Wednesday or Good Friday. Some folks go a step further and stay away from certain foods or drinks during this time.

Giving up certain foods for 40 days isn’t for everybody, but for those who think they can, this might be a good time to cut back on the fatty and filling things you consume on game days or even cut them out completely. You might feel a lot better and healthier by Lent’s end, and perhaps it’s the gateway to a lifestyle change for you.

Almsgiving

Sep 5, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; Rain clouds move over the Hesburgh Library and the Word of Life Mural , commonly known as Touchdown Jesus , before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Texas Longhorns at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Some Irish fans have been so unhappy with Notre Dame athletics lately that they’ve gone so far as to say they won’t buy tickets or merchandise or make donations until wholesale changes are made. If you’re choosing to let your wallet speak, this would be a great time to give that money to worthwhile causes.

Poverty always will be a problem, but you can do your part to bring it down drastically by giving a little of yourself to improve the lives of those less fortunate. Any money, food or material goods you no longer use will go a long way toward helping someone get through the days, weeks, months and even years ahead.

