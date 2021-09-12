Notre Dame falls in updated USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll

It was a wild second weekend of college football, highlighted by Oregon’s upset of Ohio State in Columbus, so there were a few changes in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. There were other upsets inside the Top 25, with unranked Stanford going on the road and defeating No. 14 USC and Arkansas handling No. 15 Texas at home.

In the matchup of the week, Iowa once again prevailed to win the CyHawk Trophy over Iowa State, going on the road and winning 27-17, although the score doesn’t show how well the Hawkeyes really played.

The Irish obviously skated by again, this time rallying for a game winning drive against Toledo, to stay undefeated early this season. Unfortunately for the Irish, the win did not impress the coaches and they fell three spot to 10th.

Here are the updated ranking in the Coaches Poll, with last weeks ranking in parenthesis.

1 – Alabama (1)

2 – Georgia (2)

3 – Oklahoma (4)

4 – Oregon (11)

5 – Texas A&M (5)

6 – Clemson (6)

7 – Iowa (12)

8 – Cincinnati (8)

9 – Florida (9)

10 – Notre Dame (7)

11 – Ohio State (3)

12 – Penn State (13)

13 – UCLA (16)

14 – Iowa State (10)

15 – Virginia Tech (21)

16 – Ole Miss (20)

17 – Wisconsin (17)

18 – Coastal Carolina (19)

19 – North Carolina (22)

20 – Auburn (NR)

21 – Arizona State (25)

22 – Oklahoma State (23)

23 – BYU (NR)

24 – Arkansas (NR)

25 – Michigan (NR)