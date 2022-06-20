Notre Dame falls short for five-star wide receiver

It didn’t appear to be trending Notre Dame’s way with five-star 2023 wide receiver Carnell Tate recently and on Monday that was made official as Tate announced his commitment to Ohio State.

Tate, a five-star wide receiver originally from Chicago who now stars at IMG Academy in Florida, chose the Buckeyes over Notre Dame, LSU, and Tennessee, all of whom he listed as finalists.

Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class is currently ranked as the top class nationally but is still far from complete. At wide receiver the Irish have one commitment as of now from four-star prospect Braylon James of Stony Point, Texas.

