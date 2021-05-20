Breaking News:

Follow live: Yankees' Corey Kluber has a no-hitter vs. the Rangers through 7 innings

Notre Dame falls in latest USA TODAY pre-season rankings

Notre Dame went from eighth to ninth in the updated USA TODAY pre-season rankings. Questions on the offensive line, quarterback, and defensive backfield should answer if the Irish end up in the College Football Playoff or a New Years Six Bowl. This feels like a Notre Dame team that goes either 11-1 or 8-4

