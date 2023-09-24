Notre Dame falls in latest US LBM Coaches Poll after loss to Ohio State

After an exciting Week 4 slate of action, which included Notre Dame football losing a heartbreaker to Ohio State, there was plenty of movement all over the updated US LBM Coaches Poll.

There was some movement inside the top six teams, the Irish dropping out of the top ten, while Oregon and their convincing win over Colorado had them moving into the spot that Notre Dame had occupied.

The bottom of the poll saw a lot of movement as well, as teams in the lower half of the rankings got moved all around. Find out below where Notre Dame and the rest of the teams landed in the latest coaches poll.

1 - Georgia

Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) runs the ball during the second half of a NCAA college football game against UAB in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Record – 4-0

Last week – 1

2 - Michigan

Sep 23, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines celebrate after defeating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Record – 4-0

Last week – 2

3 - Ohio State

Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrates Chip Trayanum (19) game winning rushing touchdown against Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the fourth quarter of their game at Notre Dame Stadium.

Record – 4-0

Last week – 4

4 - Florida State

Sep 23, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) is tackled by Florida State Seminoles linebacker Tatum Bethune (15) in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Record – 4-0

Last week – 3

5 - Texas

Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner (26) and Texas defensive back Jelani McDonald (25) celebrates a big tackle on the kick return in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Waco, Texas.

Record – 4-0

Last week – 6

6 - USC

Sep 23, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) jumps over Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Demetries Ford (4) to score a touchdown in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Record – 4-0

Last week – 5

7 - Penn State

Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter (11) pretends to conduct the Blue Band as they play the alma mater following a White Out football game against Iowa Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions shut out the Hawkeyes, 31-0.

Record – 4-0

Last week – 7

8 - Washington

Sep 23, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Record – 4-0

Last week – 8

9 - Oregon

Oregon’s Jordan Burch sacks Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the second quarter in Eugene Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Record – 4-0

Last week – 11

10 - Utah

Sep 23, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (21) lights the U after a win against the UCLA Bruins at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Record – 3-0

Last week -10

11-25

Sep 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Javontae Jean-Baptise (1) walks on the sideline in the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

11 – Alabama (12)

12 – LSU (13)

13 – Notre Dame (9)

14 – Oklahoma (14)

15 – North Carolina (17)

16 – Duke (18)

17 – Washington State (24)

18 – Miami (21)

19 – Tennessee (20)

20 – Ole Miss (16)

21 – Oregon State (15)

22 – Missouri (NR)

23 – Florida (NR)

24 – Kansas (NR)

25 – Kansas State (NR)

