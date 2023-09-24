Notre Dame falls in latest US LBM Coaches Poll after loss to Ohio State
After an exciting Week 4 slate of action, which included Notre Dame football losing a heartbreaker to Ohio State, there was plenty of movement all over the updated US LBM Coaches Poll.
There was some movement inside the top six teams, the Irish dropping out of the top ten, while Oregon and their convincing win over Colorado had them moving into the spot that Notre Dame had occupied.
The bottom of the poll saw a lot of movement as well, as teams in the lower half of the rankings got moved all around. Find out below where Notre Dame and the rest of the teams landed in the latest coaches poll.
1 - Georgia
Record – 4-0
Last week – 1
2 - Michigan
Record – 4-0
Last week – 2
3 - Ohio State
Record – 4-0
Last week – 4
4 - Florida State
Record – 4-0
Last week – 3
5 - Texas
Record – 4-0
Last week – 6
6 - USC
Record – 4-0
Last week – 5
7 - Penn State
Record – 4-0
Last week – 7
8 - Washington
Record – 4-0
Last week – 8
9 - Oregon
Record – 4-0
Last week – 11
10 - Utah
Record – 3-0
Last week -10
11-25
Rankings (last week)
11 – Alabama (12)
12 – LSU (13)
13 – Notre Dame (9)
14 – Oklahoma (14)
15 – North Carolina (17)
16 – Duke (18)
17 – Washington State (24)
18 – Miami (21)
19 – Tennessee (20)
20 – Ole Miss (16)
21 – Oregon State (15)
22 – Missouri (NR)
23 – Florida (NR)
24 – Kansas (NR)
25 – Kansas State (NR)
