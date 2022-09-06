Notre Dame falls but how far in lastest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll

It was a hard fought loss for the Irish on Saturday evening and although they did not come out on top against Ohio State in prime time and it reflected like that in the lastest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. As Marcus Freeman put it in his postgame press conference, “we’re not in it for moral victories, man.” Being tough on yourself and your team will get Notre Dame far, but as he also said, “we didn’t finish.”

Around the rest of the college football world, No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia (over No. 12 Oregon, wow) cruised, No. 8 Utah was upset by Florida, while No. 13 NC State narrowly escape the upset bid by East Carolina. In the other top-25 matchup, No. 23 Arkansas “upset” No. 22 Cincinnati at home.

Find out below where each team ranked in today’s latest Coaches Poll with their previous ranking in parenthesis.

#25 – BYU (NR)

#24 – Oregon (12)

#23 – Ole Miss (24)

#22 – Texas (18)

#21 – Wake Forest (19)

#20 – Kentucky (21)

#19 – Florida (NR)

#18 – Wisconsin (20)

#17 – Arkansas (23)

#16 – Miami, FL (17)

#15 – Utah (8)

#14 – Pittsburgh (16)

#13 – NC State (13)

#12 – USC (15)

#11 -Michigan State (14)

#10 - Oklahoma St. (11)

#9 - Notre Dame (5)

#8 - Baylor (10)

#7 - Oklahoma (9)

#6 - Texas A&M (7)

#5 - Michigan (6)

Up one spot after one week#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/PQNUDLJEWF — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 6, 2022

#4 - Clemson (4)

The boys were buzzin' tonight in the 404! pic.twitter.com/rzTJTrDRQ7 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 6, 2022

#3 - Ohio State (2)

#2 - Georgia (3)

#1 - Alabama (1)

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire