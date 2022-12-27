Notre Dame faces Jacksonville, hoping to end 3-game skid

Notre Dame will look to snap a three-game losing streak on Tuesday night when it hosts Jacksonville in its final nonconference game of the season at South Bend, Ind.

Notre Dame (7-5) won its lone previous matchup against Jacksonville (7-3) in 2018.

The Fighting Irish, who have dropped four of their past five overall, including falling into an 0-2 hole to start Atlantic Coast Conference play, need a win before jumping back into conference action with a difficult test on Friday against No. 14 Miami, which currently sits atop the ACC.

Notre Dame appeared ready to correct its course last week before blowing an 11-point lead and losing 73-72 to Florida State on Wednesday.

One of the Fighting Irish's strengths this season has been their 3-point shooting, averaging 8.9 made triples per game thanks in large part to Dane Goodwin (46.2 percent from deep), Cormac Ryan (45.6 percent) and Nate Laszewski (42.9 percent).

Notre Dame was sharp once again from long distance, shooting 47.4 percent against the Seminoles. But it wasn't enough as the Irish couldn't make the necessary stops down the stretch.

"I feel for us because we really gave ourselves a chance to win," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. "We had a chance. We couldn't finish it."

After a weeklong break, Jacksonville will look to extend a two-game winning streak following wins against Charleston Southern and Louisiana-Monroe.

The Dolphins play their second of two Power Five conference opponents this season. Jacksonville lost its season opener against then-No. 7 Duke. The Dolphins are also playing their final nonconference game before heading into Atlantic Sun Conference competition the rest of the season.

Jacksonville will need its perimeter defense to be as sharp as it was in the win over Louisiana-Monroe, which shot just 5 of 25 from 3-point range.

"Our defense is our staple, and we were able to guard well and settle into a lead," Jacksonville coach Jordan Mincy said.

Guard Kevion Nolan (14.3 points per game) continues to pace Jacksonville. He finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals against Louisiana-Monroe.

