Notre Dame would face first-time SEC opponent in latest USA TODAY bowl projections

For the second week in a row USA TODAY’s bowl projections send Notre Dame to the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville. Just like last week these projections call for the currently 3-0 Fighting Irish to take on 2-1 Auburn who just fell at Penn State.

I don’t think any Notre Dame fans went into 2021 thinking the Gator Bowl was a dream destination and at 3-0 I still doubt many do, but it would be a lot nicer than going to Camping World Stadium before the New Year for the second time in three seasons.

If it were to come true it’d be the first time Notre Dame and Auburn met on the football field. It would be the fourth all-time trip to the Gator Bowl for the Irish if it were to happen.

