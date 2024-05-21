Notre Dame extends offer to 2025 Massachusetts small forward

Even with the 2024-25 season months away from tipping off, Notre Dame remains focused on the distant future. After all, you need to have new players all the time in order for your program to have a future.

While there are no commits for the Irish’s 2025 recruiting class yet, they’re going to do everything they can to give themselves as many options as possible. One of them apparently is 6-foot-6 small forward recruit Ryder Frost of Beverly, Massachusetts since he posted the following on social media:

I’m extremely grateful to receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame! Thank you to Coach Shrewsberry, Coach Farrelly, and the entire coaching staff for the opportunity! pic.twitter.com/qcXj2ZR7oI — Ryder Frost (@RyderFrost7) May 21, 2024

Frost, the fifth-ranked 2025 Massachusetts recruit according to 247Sports, already has offers from over a dozen other schools. In fact, Frost has been offered by many ACC programs in only the past couple of days: Syracuse, Wake Forest, NC State, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.

So the Irish have their work cut out for them as far as landing Frost. With luck, that work will pay off.

