Is Notre Dame expecting good news on the recruiting front on New Year’s Day?

The Irish might be on the field still when Texas safety Peyton Bowen officially announces his decision, but new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman might have already gotten some good news from the rising senior.

Bowen is set to make his commitment on the first day of 2022 and all current signs point to the Irish getting a commitment from a Bowen and recently another sign that will come to fruition happened. Oklahoma insider from 247Sports, Brandon Drumm, has predicted that Bowen will pledge to the Irish. That now makes four insiders from the site, including their national director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong.

Although it has yet to happen, it does seem like the Irish will be getting some very good news on New Year’s day.

