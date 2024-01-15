Will Notre Dame make the expanded College Football Playoff? 247Sports answers

The field of College Football Playoff expands this coming season, and that is good news for Notre Dame.

Although due to the new rules, the Irish won’t be able to secure a first-round bye, they still are positioning themselves to make the field of twelve teams. It’s extremely early to know if they will actually make it, but 247Sports Brad Crawford believes they will.

Crawford released his early CFP projections and has Notre Dame as the No. 7 seed, hosting Brian Kelly and LSU in South Bend. That’s clearly a juicy matchup, as the former Irish coach would have to head up north in the December cold with his Tiger team.

If you're not first, you're last right? My way-too-early expanded College Football Playoff predictions + major bowl picks for 2024: https://t.co/WgRFIOpBtR pic.twitter.com/2sJRs0dWOA — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) January 15, 2024

He picked LSU over Alabama to face the Irish, but didn’t speak much of why they’d make it. Crawford mainly explained why LSU would get in, and if you read between the lines, it really seems like he believes that Notre Dame is a shoo-in to host.

