Notre Dame enters mix for top ‘22 California defensive tackle

It might have seemed like California defensive tackle Hero Kanu knew a Notre Dame offer was on it’s way. Why? Well, when Kanu dropped his top-10 schools on Friday morning, oddly there were only 9 schools included in that group.

List

The Irish weren’t included but made their presence known in his recruitment by offering Kanu a scholarship yesterday. Early this morning, the highly thought of interior defensive lineman and an addition to his 9 schools, the addition of Notre Dame.

Behind the offer was defensive line coach Mike Elston along with head coach Brian Kelly, who both were on the call when Kanu was officially offered by the Irish. They joined the likes of Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Georgia and others in the race for Kanu’s signature.

Even thought the Irish entered late into the mix for Kanu, his actions show that there is definitely a chance for him to end up in South Bend.

If Kelly and Elston are able to convince Kanu to schedule an official visit, there is potential the Irish could steal him from his other top schools. Hopefully that is the case, as Kanu would be a difference maker on Notre Dame’s defensive line.