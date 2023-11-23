Notre Dame has easy victory over Maryland Eastern Shore

Notre Dame won’t be playing many games this season that are nearly this easy. But opponents like Maryland Eastern Shore should provide the young Irish opportunities to really show off what they can do when they’re at their best. Those chances came early and often in a 75-55 victory.

Although the Irish (3-2) trailed the Hawks (2-3) during the first couple of minutes, that was as treacherous as it got. Once they went ahead by double digits in the first half, they didn’t look back.

The Irish led by as much as 28 late in the second half, allowing Micah Shrewsberry to empty his bench. That led to late 3-pointers from Tony Sanders Jr. and Thomas Hattan, much to the delight of the rotational players on the sidelines.

Braeden Shrewsberry scored all of his team-high 13 points in the first half with 12 of them coming on a game-high four 3-pointers. Markus Burton scored 12 of his own points, making it five games of scoring in double figures to start his career. He also led the Irish with six rebounds and five assists.

Kebba Njie has seven points and four boards in his first game for the Irish after missing the first four with a hand injury.

