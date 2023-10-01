Advertisement

Notre Dame-Duke: Reaction to Sam Hartman’s incredible run

Nick Shepkowski
·2 min read

Notre Dame was dead to rites Saturday night.

After a 4-0 start the Irish were seconds away from falling for the second week in a row.

Forget College Football Playoff dreams, the New Year’s Six was one play away from being taken out of the picture.

4th and 16 at the Duke 47-yard line with just 51 seconds to play and Sam Hartman delivered a run that will go down in Fighting Irish history.

To me it wasn’t the same stage obviously, but it brought back memories of John Elway in Super Bowl 32.

Hartman made it 17-yards and kept the Irish alive.  Here is how the college football world reacted to the incredible run below.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire