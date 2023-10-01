Notre Dame-Duke: Reaction to Sam Hartman’s incredible run

Notre Dame was dead to rites Saturday night.

After a 4-0 start the Irish were seconds away from falling for the second week in a row.

Forget College Football Playoff dreams, the New Year’s Six was one play away from being taken out of the picture.

4th and 16 at the Duke 47-yard line with just 51 seconds to play and Sam Hartman delivered a run that will go down in Fighting Irish history.

To me it wasn’t the same stage obviously, but it brought back memories of John Elway in Super Bowl 32.

Hartman made it 17-yards and kept the Irish alive. Here is how the college football world reacted to the incredible run below.

WHAT A DRIVE‼️ THE FIGHTING IRISH HANG ON 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Rrx1AQePZ1 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 1, 2023

Former Notre Dame quarterback

Sam. F***ing. Hartman. ☘️ — Brandon Wimbush (@WimbushB7) October 1, 2023

Back-to-back weeks actually

A week ago, Sam Hartman led what appeared to be a game winning 96 yard TD drive (which would have been legendary if the Irish had hung on). Tonight, he led a 95 yard drive to win it (including overcoming a 4th and 16 by running it himself). — Tom Mendoza (@TomMendozaTalks) October 1, 2023

Legendary

Sam Hartman, that run on 4th down was absolutely legendary. I have no idea how Notre Dame won that game, but the good guys won out… Notre Dame wins 21-14 vs. Duke. — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) October 1, 2023

Accurate

And he certainly did

Time for Sam Hartman to show why he transferred to Notre Dame. — Geoffrey Clark (@gfclark89) October 1, 2023

Add it to his career list

By my count, this is the seventh career comeback win for Sam Hartman when his team is tied or trailing in the fourth quarter. First one at #NotreDame. — Mike BerardinoNDI (@MikeBerardino) October 1, 2023

He did what?!!?

Fourth and 16??!! After all that, Sam Hartman does that … this game is wild. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) October 1, 2023

ARE YOU SERIOUS!?!?

Sam Hartman 4th and 16 Scramble are you in any way serious …. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) October 1, 2023

And it worked

Sam Hartman just said “screw it, I’ll do it myself” — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) October 1, 2023

Asked and answered

Sam Hartman came to ND to make a play. Let’s see — KJB (@irishkyle91) October 1, 2023

