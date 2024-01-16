Notre Dame drops tough one at Boston College before weeklong break

Before taking a week off from games, Notre Dame had to play twice in three days. Micah Shrewsberry lamented this schedule quirk after the loss to Florida State, but the Irish had no choice but to travel to Boston College. It almost was worth the trip as the Irish stayed in it throughout a 63-59 loss.

The Irish (7-11, 2-5) led the majority of the game and were up by as much as 12 in the first half. They were up by six with over five minute left when Quinten Post scored eight unanswered points to put the Eagles (11-6, 2-4) up two. After J.R. Konieczny hit free throws to tie it at 57 with 3:10 left, neither team scored for the next 2:20.

Post hit a 3 with 50 seconds remaining to put the Eagles back up. Konieczny was whistled for an offensive foul, which was followed by Claudell Harris Jr. splitting free throws. Markus Burton was fouled on a layup that made it 61-59, and he missed the ensuring free throw, but the Irish got the rebound and called a timeout with 11.7 seconds left to draw a play that could tie or win the game.

Carey Booth quickly found an open corner 3 that missed, and Chas Kelley III got the rebound, which led to him icing the game with two free throws. So close, and yet, so far.

Jaeden Zackery led all scorers with 20 points, but it was Post who stole the show for the Eagles with 15 of his 17 points in the second half, including three 3-pointers.

Burton led the Irish with 19 points but committed seven second-half turnovers. In all, the Eagles scored 22 points off 19 Irish turnovers. That negated Burton’s scoring performance along with that of reigning ACC Rookie of the Week Braeden Shrewsberry (12 points).

