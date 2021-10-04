Notre Dame drops five spots in AP Poll

Nick Shepkowski
Notre Dame’s 24-13 loss to Cincinnati sent the Irish back to No. 13 in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. The Irish also understandably fell in the AP Top 25 as they went from No. 9 to No. 14 with the loss.

Cincinnati moved up in the AP Poll from No. 7 to No. 5 while they currently sit sixth in the AFCA.

No. 14 Notre Dame now travels to take on Virginia Tech this Saturday night before a bye week. As things currently sit Cincinnati is the only 2021 Notre Dame opponent to be ranked in either of the polls.

Full AP Top 25:

  1. Alabama

  2. Georgia

  3. Iowa

  4. Penn State

  5. Cincinnati

  6. Oklahoma

  7. Ohio State

  8. Oregon

  9. Michigan

  10. BYU

  11. Michigan State

  12. Oklahoma State

  13. Arkansas

  14. Notre Dame

  15. Coastal Carolina

  16. Kentucky

  17. Ole Miss

  18. Auburn

  19. Wake Forest

  20. Florida

  21. Texas

  22. Arizona State

  23. NC State

  24. SMU

  25. San Diego State

Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Tennessee Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Kansas State 2, Appalachian State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1

Dropped from rankings: Texas A&M 15, Fresno State 18, UCLA 20, Baylor 21, Clemson 25

