Notre Dame drops five spots in AP Poll

Notre Dame’s 24-13 loss to Cincinnati sent the Irish back to No. 13 in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. The Irish also understandably fell in the AP Top 25 as they went from No. 9 to No. 14 with the loss.

Cincinnati moved up in the AP Poll from No. 7 to No. 5 while they currently sit sixth in the AFCA.

No. 14 Notre Dame now travels to take on Virginia Tech this Saturday night before a bye week. As things currently sit Cincinnati is the only 2021 Notre Dame opponent to be ranked in either of the polls.

Full AP Top 25:

Alabama Georgia Iowa Penn State Cincinnati Oklahoma Ohio State Oregon Michigan BYU Michigan State Oklahoma State Arkansas Notre Dame Coastal Carolina Kentucky Ole Miss Auburn Wake Forest Florida Texas Arizona State NC State SMU San Diego State

Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Tennessee Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Kansas State 2, Appalachian State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1

Dropped from rankings: Texas A&M 15, Fresno State 18, UCLA 20, Baylor 21, Clemson 25

