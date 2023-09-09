Notre Dame dominates NC State: Instant Takeaways from 45-24 Irish Win

Notre Dame moved to 3-0 Saturday with a weather delayed 45-24 victory at North Carolina State. Both offenses started a bit slow before thunderstorms washed the area and delayed the game for just under two hours.

Leading 3-0 when the delayed started just seconds into the second quarter, Notre Dame took a 10-0 lead thanks to an 80-yard touchdown run from Audric Estime on the first play after play resumed.

Notre Dame’s defense was stellar and kept NC State in check most of the afternoon. Although the score was close enough to stay interesting, the doubt wasn’t really ever in question.

Notre Dame moves to 3-0 with the victory and will celebrate this one before getting ready for Central Michigan next week.

Some instant thoughts immediately following Notre Dame’s 45-24 win…

Hartman struggles - By Hartman standards

A ton was made during the week about Sam Hartman’s career against North Carolina State and we certainly played into that. That secondary was among the best Notre Dame will see all year and will be helpful to the development of much of this offense.

Hartman had a few miscues early on – holding onto the ball too long, taking sacks when he simply couldn’t, a costly grounding penalty, and getting away with some should-be interceptions.

With all that said, Hartman finished with a line of 15-24 passing for 286-yards, and four touchdowns. He had a lost fumble that kept things interesting for longer than they needed to be.

If this is bad Sam Hartman then it’s a heckuva lot better than the vast majority of what is out there at the position.

Defense Balled Out

I know the final score gives the defense 24 points against but for what they were fed early on I was impressed overall with the unit. Short fields, not extended breaks early on, and some questionable calls against them – and they still kept Notre Dame from ever letting North Carolina State tie the game, let alone take a lead.

It wasn’t perfect, we’ll discuss some of that as we go on, but it was effective. The run defense was insane – 84 yards allowed on 30 attempts. That’ll play any day of the week.

Big Play Offense

It was big play or practically nothing for Notre Dame in the first half Saturday. The Irish put up an impressive 263-yards in the first half with 190 of those coming on three plays.

80-yard Estime touchdown run 45-yard Tobias Merriweather reception 65-yard Chris Tyree reception

When you’re playing a defense that you’re pretty much unable to nickel-and-dime down the field against, this is especially needed. The ability to make huge plays and perhaps turn a couple more of the big plays into scoring plays will be that much more important when Ohio State, Duke, and USC start showing up on the schedule.

The Interceptors

Takeaways, takeaways, takeaways.

Turnovers are as valuable as they’ve ever been in college football and Notre Dame is on the right side of them through three games. Notre Dame finished the day by intercepting three NC State passes but that’s a number that easily could have been five.

Benjamin Morrison, Xavier Watts, and DJ Brown all found the interception column Saturday. That’ll need to show up again in two weeks against an Ohio State offense that hasn’t been close to finding it’s rhythm yet.

Penalties Galore

NC State’s offense was kept from doing anything in the first half until penalties upon penalties by Notre Dame’s defense aided the Wolfpack drive that resulted in a touchdown late in the first half.

In all, Notre Dame finished the day with 10 penalties for 82 yards. Good luck getting away with that when the competition strengthens.

NC State’s second scoring drive was another direct result of penalties by Notre Dame that played a major factor in the Wolfpack getting into field goal range.

As I mentioned above there were some that were questionable but it wasn’t the majority of them. It was both the offense and the defense that were guilty of it – something that needs to change in a hurry.

TIght End U Lives

Remember just two weeks ago when Notre Dame started the season with a drubbing of Navy and didn’t even target a tight end?

Holden Staes looked the part of the next special Notre Dame tight end and had a career day – 4 receptions for 115 yards, and two touchdowns.

For good measure, Davis Sherwood found the end zone on a 10-yard reception late as well.

Weather Delay Helps?

The last weather delay in a Notre Dame game I recall was the 2011 opener against South Florida. That brutal afternoon saw the game twice interrupted by lightning and ended horribly.

NC State being at home was able to get food and changes of clothes during the delay while on the telecast they reported that Notre Dame was sending staffers to the concession stand to buy brats and food for players.

However, the buzzing stadium didn’t appear the same after the nearly two-hour delay. Those that were in their seats when play resumed were mostly silent after Estime’s 80-yard touchdown run on the first play back.

I think Notre Dame still wins this game with relative ease without the delay, but it certainly didn’t appear to favor the home team when things restarted.

60-minute game

The game won’t be looked back on as a beauty by any means for Notre Dame but when you add it all up it was rather dominant. As the game went on, Notre Dame got stronger and more efficent while the difference in talent and ability became more clear.

Notre Dame stumbled early on offense but was still the first team to hang 40 points on NC State since Wake Forest did on November 13, 2021. I think you know the quarterback that day.

There wasn’t any point of extended dominance by Notre Dame but they were in control for the most part outside of the late third quarter. There were frustrations and things that need cleaned up but overall on a weird, difficult day, Notre Dame moved to 3-0 and got a little experience in dealing with adversity along the way.

More Notre Dame-NC State Reaction

