Notre Dame Destroys Oregon State: Instant Takeaways

Notre Dame dominated Oregon State in every aspect of Friday’s Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Some might even say the Fighting Irish closed their 2023 season by playing grrrrrrrrrreat!

Sorry, I had to.

Notre Dame stopped Oregon State quickly on the game’s opening possession and immediately marched down the field to take a 7-0 lead. That would be rinsed and repeated for most of the afternoon to the tune of a 33-8 Notre Dame victory.

The win puts Notre Dame at 10-3 to finish the 2023 campaign while Oregon State falls to 8-5 with the loss.

Here are our instant takeaways for the final time in 2023.

Angeli Time

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

He wasn’t perfect by any means and there isn’t a quarterback controversy entering the 2024 season but Steve Angeli did everything and more you could have asked a first-time starter to do.

Angeli completed 15 of 19 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 27 yards. He wasn’t perfect as he held onto the ball a bit long on a couple of sacks, misfired on a couple end zone pass attempts, but all-in-all it was a mighty impressive performance for his first time out.

Defense Dominates

USA TODAY SPORTS

Notre Dame’s defense flat-out dominated the afternoon. As good as Angeli and the Irish offense was, Notre Dame’s defense was easily the best unit of either team all day.

Notre Dame had a shutout pitched until backups finally allowed a touchdown late in the contest but it took Oregon State until late in the third quarter to pass the 100-yard mark of offense for the game.

Notre Dame played aggressive, fast, and confidently. It was apparent very early on that it wasn’t going to take the Irish more than a couple of scores to put things out of reach.

Faison Factor

USA TODAY SPORTS

Jordan Faison went from lacrosse player and walk-on to a household name and scholarship player for Notre Dame football this season, capping it with an impressive Sun Bowl. Faison was the recipient of Angeli’s first long pass of the game that helped set up Notre Dame’s first touchdown but did so much more. He finished with 115 yards on five receptions and a score. Faison walked away with a well-earned game MVP award.

Program Depth

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest story going into this game was the amount of opt-outs on both sides. Sure, Notre Dame had the majority of their stellar defense playing but they were hardly fully staffed. What Friday’s Sun Bowl spoke to was the depth of talent at Notre Dame. It wasn’t regular starters going on starters but a lot of those who served as backups in 2023 looked the part of starters compared to what Oregon State trotted out. When program depth and recruiting depth gets discussed, this was a grade-a example of it playing out on the field of play.

10 Wins

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

The win was nice and the bitterness of the three losses doesn’t just get washed away but Notre Dame continues to be one of the most successful programs in the nation in recent years. It was the sixth time in seven years Notre Dame finishes with 10 or more victories and more importantly, sets the stage for something else.

Huge Opportunity in 2024 for Notre Dame

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The dominating win closes the book on 2023 as Notre Dame walks away with 10 victories. What it helps do in even the slightest way is set the table for what has the opportunity to be a very big 2024 for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame’s defense shined in a big way Friday and the vast majority of it will return in 2024. With what comes back, what comes in, the depth of the roster as a whole, and a rather favorable schedule?

Anything less than a College Football Playoff appearance in the newly-expanded 12-team tournament will be seen as a major disappointment.

Now just eight months to go until Texas A&M.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire