Notre Dame Depth Chart vs. Florida State

Notre Dame gets their 2021 season underway Sunday night as they’ll be on the road to take on Florida State.

To kickoff game week Notre Dame released their official depth chart on Monday. Here is how the Irish will stack up for their opener:

Quarterback

Image courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

QB1 - 17, Jack Coan, Grad. Sr. QB2 - 10, Drew Pyne, Soph. QB3 - 12, Tyler Buchner, Freshman

Running Back

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

RB1 - 23, Kyren Williams, Junior RB2 - 25, Chris Tyree, Soph. RB3 - 20, C'Bo Flemister, Senior

Wide Receiver

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

Boundary WR1: 4, Kevin Austin, Jr., Senior Boundary WR2: 5, Joe Wilkins, Jr., Senior Slot WR1: 3, Avery Davis, Grad. Senior Slot WR2: 13, Lawrence Keys III, Senior Field WR1: 0, Braden Lenzy, Senior Field WR2: 21, Lorenzo Styles Jr, Freshman

Tight End

Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

TE1 - 87, Michael Mayer, Soph. TE2 - 85, George Takacs, Senior or 84, Kevin Bauman, Soph.

Offensive Line

Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

LT1 - 54, Blake Fisher, Freshman LT2 - 68, Michael Carmody, Soph. LG1 - 52, Zeke Correll, Junior LG2 - 50, Rocco Spindler, Freshman C1 - 55, Jarrett Patterson, Senior C2 - 73, Andrew Kristofic, Junior RG1 - 62, Cain Madden, Graduate Senior RG2 - 56, John Dirksen, Senior RT1 - 75, Josh Lugg, Graduate Senior RT2 - 79, Tosh Baker, Soph.

Vyper

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

V1 - 7, Isaiah Foskey, Junior V2 - 9, Justin Ademilola, Senior V3 - 12, Jordan Botelho, Soph.

Defensive Tackle

Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

DT1: 57, Jayson Ademilola, Senior DT2: 99, Riley Mills, Soph. DT3: 54, Jacob Lacey, Junior

Nose Guard

AP Photo/Robert Franklin

NG1 - Kurt Hinish, Graduate Senior NG2 - Howard Cross III, Junior NG3 - Jacob Lacey, Junior

Defensive End

Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics

DE1 - 95, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Graduate Senior DE2 - 31, Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior DE3 - 90, Alexander Ehrensberger, Soph.

Linebackers

Story continues

Photo Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

WLB1 - 27, J. D. Bertrand, Junior WLB2 - 33, Shayne Simon, Senior MLB1 - 40, Drew White, Graduate Senior MLB2 - 52, Bo Bauer, Graduate Senior Rover1 - 24, Jack Kiser, Junior Rover2 - 10, Isaiah Pryor, Graduate Senior or 13, Paul Moala, Senior

Cornerback

Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Boundary CB1 - 5, Cam Hart, Junior Boundary CB2 - 11, Ramon Henderson, Soph. Field CB1 - 6, Clarence Lewis, Soph. Field CB2 - 28, TaRiq Bracy, Senior

Safety

Photo Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Free Safety: FS1 - 14, Kyle Hamilton, Junior FS2 - 2, D. J. Brown, Senior Strong Safety: SS1 - 3, Houston Griffith, Graduate Senior SS2 - 16, K.J. Wallace, Junior

Specialists

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker: K1 - 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior K2 - 91, Josh Bryan, Freshman Punter: P1 - 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior P2 - 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior Long Snapper: LS1 - 65, Michael Vinson, Senior LS2 - Alex Peitsch, Soph. Holder: H1 - 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior H2 - 30, Jake Rittman, Senior Punt Return: PR1 - 29, Matt Salerno, Senior or 13, Lawrence Keys III, Senior Kick Return: KR1 - 25, Chris Tyree, Soph. KR2 - 29, Matt Salerno, Senior

1

1