Notre Dame depth chart versus Toledo

Notre Dame escaped disaster at Florida State and now returns home to play in front of a full stadium of their home fans for the first time since November of 2019.

Awaiting the Irish will be the Toledo Rockets who will be making their first trip in program history to Notre Dame Stadium. After a few injuries in the opener, how different will the Irish depth chart look Saturday afternoon?

Here is the depth chart the school released on Wednesday morning:

Quarterback

Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks stack up the same following Jack Coan's award winning performance in the opener: QB1 – 17, Jack Coan, Grad. Sr. QB2 – 10, Drew Pyne, Soph. QB3 – 12, Tyler Buchner, Freshman

Running Back

Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

After listing three running backs last week, this week only the top-two were listed. C'Bo Flemister did not dress against Florida State despite being listed as RB3 last week. RB1 – 23, Kyren Williams, Junior RB2 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph.

Wide Receiver

Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

After combining to haul in seven receptions that resulted in 153 yards and two touchdowns against Florida State the receivers remain the same: Boundary WR1: 4, Kevin Austin, Jr., Senior Boundary WR2: 5, Joe Wilkins, Jr., Senior Slot WR1: 3, Avery Davis, Grad. Senior Slot WR2: 13, Lawrence Keys III, Senior Field WR1: 0, Braden Lenzy, Senior Field WR2: 21, Lorenzo Styles Jr, Freshman

Tight End

Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Following sophomore Kevin Bauman's injury in the opener only two tight ends are listed on this week's depth chart: TE1 – 87, Michael Mayer, Soph. TE2 – 85, George Takacs, Senior

Offensive Line

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Story continues

An injury to freshman left tackle Blake Fisher shakes things up as Michael Carmody will start after replacing Fisher last Sunday. Tosh Baker then moves from RT2 to LT2 while freshman Joe Alt appears second in line at the right tackle position. LT1 – 68, Michael Carmody, Soph. LT2 – 79, Tosh Baker, Soph. LG1 – 52, Zeke Correll, Junior LG2 – 50, Rocco Spindler, Freshman C1 – 55, Jarrett Patterson, Senior C2 – 73, Andrew Kristofic, Junior RG1 – 62, Cain Madden, Graduate Senior RG2 – 56, John Dirksen, Senior RT1 – 75, Josh Lugg, Graduate Senior RT2 – 76, Joe Alt, Freshman

Vyper

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Isaiah Foskey recorded eight tackles and a pair of sacks against Florida State. Jordan Botelho was listed as V3 last week but like Flemister, was unavailable in the opener and not listed on this week's depth chart. V1 – 7, Isaiah Foskey, Junior V2 – 9, Justin Ademilola, Senior

Defensive Tackle

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Defensive tackle remains the same after Jayson Ademilola recorded five tackles and Rylie Mills had a sack in the opener. DT1: 57, Jayson Ademilola, Senior DT2: 99, Riley Mills, Soph. DT3: 54, Jacob Lacey, Junior

Nose Guard

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

The rank and file of the nose guard position remains the same a second week in a row. NG1 – Kurt Hinish, Graduate Senior NG2 – Howard Cross III, Junior NG3 – Jacob Lacey, Junior

Defensive End

The defensive end position also sets up the same as it did in the opener.

AP Photo/Robert Franklin

DE1 – 95, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Graduate Senior DE2 – 31, Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior DE3 – 90, Alexander Ehrensberger, Soph.

Linebackers

Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Linebackers have a bit of a shakeup after injuries to Shayne Simon and Paul Moala leave both out for the remainder of the season. Freshman linebacker Prince Kollie makes his first appearance on the two-deep as a result. The rover position is also now listed as an OR instead of Rover1 and Rover2.

WLB1 – 27, J. D. Bertrand, Junior WLB2 – 32, Prince Kollie, Freshman MLB1 – 40, Drew White, Graduate Senior MLB2 – 52, Bo Bauer, Graduate Senior Rover1 – 24, Jack Kiser, Junior OR 10, Isaiah Pryor, Graduate Senior

Cornerback

AP Photo/Phil Sears

Cornerbacks will set up the same as they did versus Florida State.

Boundary CB1 – 5, Cam Hart, Junior Boundary CB2 – 11, Ramon Henderson, Soph. Field CB1 – 6, Clarence Lewis, Soph. Field CB2 – 28, TaRiq Bracy, Senior

Safety

Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

What will Kyle Hamilton do as an encore? Tune into Peacock this Saturday afternoon to find out. Free Safety: FS1 – 14, Kyle Hamilton, Junior FS2 – 2, D. J. Brown, Senior Strong Safety: SS1 – 3, Houston Griffith, Graduate Senior SS2 – 16, K.J. Wallace, Junior

Special Teams

Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Kyren Williams returning punts last week he's not listed to do so this week versus Toledo. Then again, he wasn't listed to do it last week at Florida State, either. Kicker: K1 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior K2 – 91, Josh Bryan, Freshman Punter: P1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior P2 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior Long Snapper: LS1 – 65, Michael Vinson, Senior LS2 – Alex Peitsch, Soph. Holder: H1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior H2 – 30, Jake Rittman, Senior Punt Return: PR1 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior or 13, Lawrence Keys III, Senior Kick Return: KR1 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph. KR2 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior

1

1