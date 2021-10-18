Notre Dame depth chart for USC
Notre Dame and USC return to action this week as they meet for the first time since 2019 after the pandemic kept last year’s rivalry game away from college football fans.
Both teams enter this week’s contest off a bye week and at different places. Notre Dame sits at 5-1 as the Irish enter the second half of the season and look to make it a fifth-straight season of ten or more victories while USC is playing out the round while they look for a new head coach and sit at just 3-3.
What will Notre Dame do differently with their roster coming off the bye?
Here is how the depth chart officially looked on Monday of USC week:
Quarterback
The quarterback who led the game-tying and winning drives at Virginia Tech (and also who had been benched earlier in the night) will get the start against the Trojans.
QB1 – 17, Jack Coan, Grad. Sr.
QB2 – 10, Drew Pyne, Soph.
QB3 – 12, Tyler Buchner, Freshman
Running Back:
Will we see C’Bo Flemister again or will we see more of freshman Logan Diggs who stepped in nicely at Virginia Tech?
RB1 – 23, Kyren Williams, Junior
RB2 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph.
Wide Receiver:
Matt Salerno replaces Joe Wilkins on the depth chart after Wilkins suffered a knee injury in the Cincinnati game.
Boundary WR1: 4, Kevin Austin, Jr., Senior
Boundary WR2: 16, Deion Colzie, Freshman
Slot WR1: 3, Avery Davis, Grad. Senior
Slot WR2: 29, Matt Salerno, Senior
Field WR1: 0, Braden Lenzy, Senior
Field WR2: 21, Lorenzo Styles Jr, Freshman
Tight End:
TE1 – 87, Michael Mayer, Soph.
TE2 – 85, George Takacs, Senior
TE3 – 88, Mitchell Evans, Freshman OR 68, Michael Carmody, Sophomore
Offensive Line:
LT1 – 76, Joe Alt, Freshman OR 79, Tosh Baker, Soph.
LG1 – 52, Zeke Correll, Junior
LG2 – 50, Rocco Spindler, Freshman
C1 – 55, Jarrett Patterson, Senior
C2 – 73, Andrew Kristofic, Junior
RG1 – 62, Cain Madden, Graduate Senior
RG2 – 56, John Dirksen, Senior
RT1 – 75, Josh Lugg, Graduate Senior
RT2 – 76, Joe Alt, Freshman
Vyper:
Things remain the same again at the Vyper position.
V1 – 7, Isaiah Foskey, Junior
V2 – 9, Justin Ademilola, Senior or 12, Jordan Botelho, Soph.
Defensive Tackle:
DT1: 57, Jayson Ademilola, Senior
DT2: 99, Riley Mills, Soph.
DT3: 54, Jacob Lacey, Junior
Nose Guard:
NG1 – Kurt Hinish, Graduate Senior
NG2 – Howard Cross III, Junior
NG3 – Jacob Lacey, Junior
Defensive End:
DE1 – 95, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Graduate Senior
DE2 – 31, Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior
DE3 – 90, Alexander Ehrensberger, Soph.
Linebackers:
WLB1 – 27, J. D. Bertrand, Junior
WLB2 – 32, Prince Kollie, Freshman
MLB1 – 40, Drew White, Graduate Senior
MLB2 – 52, Bo Bauer, Graduate Senior
Rover1 – 24, Jack Kiser, Junior OR 10, Isaiah Pryor, Graduate Senior OR 26, Xavier Watts, Soph.
Cornerback:
Boundary CB1 – 5, Cam Hart, Junior
Boundary CB2 – 11, Ramon Henderson, Soph.
Field CB1 – 6, Clarence Lewis, Soph.
Field CB2 – 28, TaRiq Bracy, Senior
Safety:
Free Safety:
FS1 – 14, Kyle Hamilton, Junior
FS2 – 2, D. J. Brown, Senior
Strong Safety:
SS1 – 3, Houston Griffith, Graduate Senior
SS2 – 16, K.J. Wallace, Junior
Special Teams:
Kicker:
K1 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior
K2 – 91, Josh Bryan, Freshman
Punter:
P1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior
P2 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior
Long Snapper:
LS1 – 65, Michael Vinson, Senior
LS2 – Alex Peitsch, Soph.
Holder:
H1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior
H2 – 30, Jake Rittman, Senior
Punt Return:
PR1 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior or 23, Kyren Williams, Junior
Kick Return:
KR1 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph.
KR2 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior
