Notre Dame depth chart for USC

Notre Dame and USC return to action this week as they meet for the first time since 2019 after the pandemic kept last year’s rivalry game away from college football fans.

Both teams enter this week’s contest off a bye week and at different places. Notre Dame sits at 5-1 as the Irish enter the second half of the season and look to make it a fifth-straight season of ten or more victories while USC is playing out the round while they look for a new head coach and sit at just 3-3.

What will Notre Dame do differently with their roster coming off the bye?

Here is how the depth chart officially looked on Monday of USC week:

Quarterback

The quarterback who led the game-tying and winning drives at Virginia Tech (and also who had been benched earlier in the night) will get the start against the Trojans.

QB1 – 17, Jack Coan, Grad. Sr.

QB2 – 10, Drew Pyne, Soph.

QB3 – 12, Tyler Buchner, Freshman

Running Back:

Will we see C’Bo Flemister again or will we see more of freshman Logan Diggs who stepped in nicely at Virginia Tech?

RB1 – 23, Kyren Williams, Junior

RB2 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph.

Wide Receiver:

Matt Salerno replaces Joe Wilkins on the depth chart after Wilkins suffered a knee injury in the Cincinnati game.

Boundary WR1: 4, Kevin Austin, Jr., Senior

Boundary WR2: 16, Deion Colzie, Freshman

Slot WR1: 3, Avery Davis, Grad. Senior

Slot WR2: 29, Matt Salerno, Senior

Field WR1: 0, Braden Lenzy, Senior

Field WR2: 21, Lorenzo Styles Jr, Freshman

Tight End:

TE1 – 87, Michael Mayer, Soph.

TE2 – 85, George Takacs, Senior

TE3 – 88, Mitchell Evans, Freshman OR 68, Michael Carmody, Sophomore

Offensive Line:

LT1 – 76, Joe Alt, Freshman OR 79, Tosh Baker, Soph.

LG1 – 52, Zeke Correll, Junior

LG2 – 50, Rocco Spindler, Freshman

C1 – 55, Jarrett Patterson, Senior

C2 – 73, Andrew Kristofic, Junior

RG1 – 62, Cain Madden, Graduate Senior

RG2 – 56, John Dirksen, Senior

RT1 – 75, Josh Lugg, Graduate Senior

RT2 – 76, Joe Alt, Freshman

Vyper:

Things remain the same again at the Vyper position.

V1 – 7, Isaiah Foskey, Junior

V2 – 9, Justin Ademilola, Senior or 12, Jordan Botelho, Soph.

Defensive Tackle:

DT1: 57, Jayson Ademilola, Senior

DT2: 99, Riley Mills, Soph.

DT3: 54, Jacob Lacey, Junior

Nose Guard:

NG1 – Kurt Hinish, Graduate Senior

NG2 – Howard Cross III, Junior

NG3 – Jacob Lacey, Junior

Defensive End:

DE1 – 95, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Graduate Senior

DE2 – 31, Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior

DE3 – 90, Alexander Ehrensberger, Soph.

Linebackers:

WLB1 – 27, J. D. Bertrand, Junior

WLB2 – 32, Prince Kollie, Freshman

MLB1 – 40, Drew White, Graduate Senior

MLB2 – 52, Bo Bauer, Graduate Senior

Rover1 – 24, Jack Kiser, Junior OR 10, Isaiah Pryor, Graduate Senior OR 26, Xavier Watts, Soph.

Cornerback:

Boundary CB1 – 5, Cam Hart, Junior

Boundary CB2 – 11, Ramon Henderson, Soph.

Field CB1 – 6, Clarence Lewis, Soph.

Field CB2 – 28, TaRiq Bracy, Senior

Safety:

Free Safety:

FS1 – 14, Kyle Hamilton, Junior

FS2 – 2, D. J. Brown, Senior

Strong Safety:

SS1 – 3, Houston Griffith, Graduate Senior

SS2 – 16, K.J. Wallace, Junior

Special Teams:

Kicker:

K1 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior

K2 – 91, Josh Bryan, Freshman

Punter:

P1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior

P2 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior

Long Snapper:

LS1 – 65, Michael Vinson, Senior

LS2 – Alex Peitsch, Soph.

Holder:

H1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior

H2 – 30, Jake Rittman, Senior

Punt Return:

PR1 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior or 23, Kyren Williams, Junior

Kick Return:

KR1 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph.

KR2 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior

