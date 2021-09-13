Notre Dame Depth Chart for Purdue Game
We’re two games into the 2021 football season and Notre Dame is 2-0 but plenty of improvements are required as the schedule is about to take a significant step in difficulty in the coming weeks.
For the first time since 2014 we can say “It’s Purdue week!” as the Boilermakers make their first trip to South Bend since 2012 this weekend. Notre Dame has released their initial depth chart for the game with a few notable changes from last week:
Quarterback
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Despite getting significant playing time against Toledo, Tyler Buchner is still listed behind Drew Pyne on the depth chart this week. QB1 – 17, Jack Coan, Grad. Sr. QB2 – 10, Drew Pyne, Soph. QB3 – 12, Tyler Buchner, Freshman
Running Back
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
For the second week in a row only two running backs are listed on the depth chart: RB1 – 23, Kyren Williams, Junior RB2 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph.
Wide Receiver
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
With Lawrence Keys moving on from the Notre Dame football team some very slight changes occur at receiver as two true-freshmen now appear: Boundary WR1: 4, Kevin Austin, Jr., Senior Boundary WR2: 16, Deion Colzie, Freshman Slot WR1: 3, Avery Davis, Grad. Senior Slot WR2: 5, Joe Wilkins, Jr., Senior Field WR1: 0, Braden Lenzy, Senior Field WR2: 21, Lorenzo Styles Jr, Freshman
Tight End
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Tight end remains the same for the second week in a row: TE1 – 87, Michael Mayer, Soph. TE2 – 85, George Takacs, Senior
Offensive Line
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Despite missing the majority of Saturday's win over Toledo with a sprained ankle Michael Carmody is expected to be ready to against Purdue. Regardless, a significant improvement is needed by Notre Dame's offensive line quickly: LT1 – 68, Michael Carmody, Soph. LT2 – 79, Tosh Baker, Soph. LG1 – 52, Zeke Correll, Junior LG2 – 50, Rocco Spindler, Freshman C1 – 55, Jarrett Patterson, Senior C2 – 73, Andrew Kristofic, Junior RG1 – 62, Cain Madden, Graduate Senior RG2 – 56, John Dirksen, Senior RT1 – 75, Josh Lugg, Graduate Senior RT2 – 76, Joe Alt, Freshman
Vyper
Jordan Botelho celebrates after making a tackle on special teams in the first quarter between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium (2020). Photo courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics
His availability won't be known for certain until later this week according to Brian Kelly but Jordan Botelho again appears on the depth chart this week after sustaining an injury at Florida State. V1 – 7, Isaiah Foskey, Junior V2 – 9, Justin Ademilola, Senior or 12, Jordan Botelho, Soph.
Defensive Tackle
Riley Mills - Photo Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics
Things remain the same at defensive tackle ahead of Purdue. DT1: 57, Jayson Ademilola, Senior DT2: 99, Riley Mills, Soph. DT3: 54, Jacob Lacey, Junior
Nose Guard
Kurt Hinish #41 - Photo Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics
Things remain the same at nose guard for the third week in a row: NG1 – Kurt Hinish, Graduate Senior NG2 – Howard Cross III, Junior NG3 – Jacob Lacey, Junior
Defensive End
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Some of the heroes of the too-close-for-comfort victory over Toledo are back as the defensive end listings again remain the same. DE1 – 95, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Graduate Senior DE2 – 31, Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior DE3 – 90, Alexander Ehrensberger, Soph.
Linebacker
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Prince Kollie was listed on the newly released depth chart but Brian Kelly stated Monday the freshman linebacker won't be able to go against Purdue. Stay tuned. WLB1 – 27, J. D. Bertrand, Junior WLB2 – 32, Prince Kollie, Freshman MLB1 – 40, Drew White, Graduate Senior MLB2 – 52, Bo Bauer, Graduate Senior Rover1 – 24, Jack Kiser, Junior OR 10, Isaiah Pryor, Graduate Senior
Cornerbacks
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Cornerbacks again look the same as they did the first two weeks: Boundary CB1 – 5, Cam Hart, Junior Boundary CB2 – 11, Ramon Henderson, Soph. Field CB1 – 6, Clarence Lewis, Soph. Field CB2 – 28, TaRiq Bracy, Senior
Safety
Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame's safeties will line up the same for the third time in three games this fall: Free Safety: FS1 – 14, Kyle Hamilton, Junior FS2 – 2, D. J. Brown, Senior Strong Safety: SS1 – 3, Houston Griffith, Graduate Senior SS2 – 16, K.J. Wallace, Junior
Special Teams
Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics
With Keys departure we finally see Williams on the depth chart as a punt returner although he already returned punts the first two weeks. Kicker: K1 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior K2 – 91, Josh Bryan, Freshman Punter: P1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior P2 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior Long Snapper: LS1 – 65, Michael Vinson, Senior LS2 – Alex Peitsch, Soph. Holder: H1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior H2 – 30, Jake Rittman, Senior Punt Return: PR1 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior or 23, Kyren Williams, Junior Kick Return: KR1 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph. KR2 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior
