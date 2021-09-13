Notre Dame Depth Chart for Purdue Game

We’re two games into the 2021 football season and Notre Dame is 2-0 but plenty of improvements are required as the schedule is about to take a significant step in difficulty in the coming weeks.

For the first time since 2014 we can say “It’s Purdue week!” as the Boilermakers make their first trip to South Bend since 2012 this weekend. Notre Dame has released their initial depth chart for the game with a few notable changes from last week:

Quarterback

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Despite getting significant playing time against Toledo, Tyler Buchner is still listed behind Drew Pyne on the depth chart this week. QB1 – 17, Jack Coan, Grad. Sr. QB2 – 10, Drew Pyne, Soph. QB3 – 12, Tyler Buchner, Freshman

Running Back

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

For the second week in a row only two running backs are listed on the depth chart: RB1 – 23, Kyren Williams, Junior RB2 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph.

Wide Receiver

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

With Lawrence Keys moving on from the Notre Dame football team some very slight changes occur at receiver as two true-freshmen now appear: Boundary WR1: 4, Kevin Austin, Jr., Senior Boundary WR2: 16, Deion Colzie, Freshman Slot WR1: 3, Avery Davis, Grad. Senior Slot WR2: 5, Joe Wilkins, Jr., Senior Field WR1: 0, Braden Lenzy, Senior Field WR2: 21, Lorenzo Styles Jr, Freshman

Tight End

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end remains the same for the second week in a row: TE1 – 87, Michael Mayer, Soph. TE2 – 85, George Takacs, Senior

Offensive Line

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Despite missing the majority of Saturday's win over Toledo with a sprained ankle Michael Carmody is expected to be ready to against Purdue. Regardless, a significant improvement is needed by Notre Dame's offensive line quickly: LT1 – 68, Michael Carmody, Soph. LT2 – 79, Tosh Baker, Soph. LG1 – 52, Zeke Correll, Junior LG2 – 50, Rocco Spindler, Freshman C1 – 55, Jarrett Patterson, Senior C2 – 73, Andrew Kristofic, Junior RG1 – 62, Cain Madden, Graduate Senior RG2 – 56, John Dirksen, Senior RT1 – 75, Josh Lugg, Graduate Senior RT2 – 76, Joe Alt, Freshman

Vyper

Jordan Botelho celebrates after making a tackle on special teams in the first quarter between Notre Dame and Louisville at Notre Dame Stadium (2020). Photo courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

His availability won't be known for certain until later this week according to Brian Kelly but Jordan Botelho again appears on the depth chart this week after sustaining an injury at Florida State. V1 – 7, Isaiah Foskey, Junior V2 – 9, Justin Ademilola, Senior or 12, Jordan Botelho, Soph.

Defensive Tackle

Riley Mills - Photo Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Things remain the same at defensive tackle ahead of Purdue. DT1: 57, Jayson Ademilola, Senior DT2: 99, Riley Mills, Soph. DT3: 54, Jacob Lacey, Junior

Nose Guard

Kurt Hinish #41 - Photo Courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

Things remain the same at nose guard for the third week in a row: NG1 – Kurt Hinish, Graduate Senior NG2 – Howard Cross III, Junior NG3 – Jacob Lacey, Junior

Defensive End

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Some of the heroes of the too-close-for-comfort victory over Toledo are back as the defensive end listings again remain the same. DE1 – 95, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Graduate Senior DE2 – 31, Nana Osafo-Mensah, Junior DE3 – 90, Alexander Ehrensberger, Soph.

Linebacker

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Prince Kollie was listed on the newly released depth chart but Brian Kelly stated Monday the freshman linebacker won't be able to go against Purdue. Stay tuned. WLB1 – 27, J. D. Bertrand, Junior WLB2 – 32, Prince Kollie, Freshman MLB1 – 40, Drew White, Graduate Senior MLB2 – 52, Bo Bauer, Graduate Senior Rover1 – 24, Jack Kiser, Junior OR 10, Isaiah Pryor, Graduate Senior

Cornerbacks

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerbacks again look the same as they did the first two weeks: Boundary CB1 – 5, Cam Hart, Junior Boundary CB2 – 11, Ramon Henderson, Soph. Field CB1 – 6, Clarence Lewis, Soph. Field CB2 – 28, TaRiq Bracy, Senior

Safety

Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame's safeties will line up the same for the third time in three games this fall: Free Safety: FS1 – 14, Kyle Hamilton, Junior FS2 – 2, D. J. Brown, Senior Strong Safety: SS1 – 3, Houston Griffith, Graduate Senior SS2 – 16, K.J. Wallace, Junior

Special Teams

Image courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics

With Keys departure we finally see Williams on the depth chart as a punt returner although he already returned punts the first two weeks. Kicker: K1 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior K2 – 91, Josh Bryan, Freshman Punter: P1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior P2 – 39, Jonathan Doerer, Grad. Senior Long Snapper: LS1 – 65, Michael Vinson, Senior LS2 – Alex Peitsch, Soph. Holder: H1 – 19, Jay Bramblett, Junior H2 – 30, Jake Rittman, Senior Punt Return: PR1 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior or 23, Kyren Williams, Junior Kick Return: KR1 – 25, Chris Tyree, Soph. KR2 – 29, Matt Salerno, Senior

