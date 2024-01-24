Notre Dame defensive line signee Bryce Young compared to this NFL star

If you haven’t seen, Notre Dame 2024 signee Bryce Young was elevated to 5-star status by 247Sports.

The 6-foot, 6-inch and 244-pound son of former Irish star Bryant Young has a bright future in front of him. The leap up the rankings got 247Sports to make a comparison for the impressive recruit, to former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson was former All-American that the Pro Bowl this past year, after making PFWA’s All-Rookie Team during his first season. The comparison by Gabe Brooks had pretty simple rationale, both are “taller, more angular” for the position while each of them possessing “excellent height with fairly average arm length but play with high energy and relentlessness that translates to pash-rushing production and run-defending competency.”

Notre Dame signee Bryce Young has been my favorite DL so far for the East pic.twitter.com/A20NjaMa2I — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) January 2, 2024

Expectations were already high for Bryant, and they just became even higher with this comparison. He was one of many Irish signees to enroll early, with the expectation that he will see the field early for Notre Dame.

