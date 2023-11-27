Notre Dame defensive end has entered the transfer portal

It’s that time of year again, when players will seek greener pastures via the transfer portal and Notre Dame football has already taken a hit.

On Monday afternoon, senior edge rusher Nana Osafo-Mensah went to social media and announced he will be playing his final season somewhere other than in South Bend. The backup played well this year, registering 20 tackles along with three sacks, all career highs.

Osafo-Mensah could never quite crack the starting lineup, but has been a solid depth player over the last three seasons. The Texas native could be looking to play his final games closer to home, but that is unknown at the moment.

The defender leaves Notre Dame with two degrees, so even after his football career is over, Osafo-Mensah will be set up for success. We wish Nana the best going forward.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire