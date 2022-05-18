Notre Dame defensive back finds new home

Passionate Notre Dame fans are familiar with litchfield ajavon not so much because of his memorable moments on the football field but because he was the personality behind much of Notre Dame football’s social media presence in recent years.

Ajavon played in parts of five games in 2021 and had been with Notre Dame since signing in the 2019 recruiting class. Litchfield graduated from Notre Dame this past weekend after announcing he was entering the transfer portal on December 9 of last year. Now we know that Ajavon’s next stop on his educational and football journey will be at Rice after he shared that information on Wednesday.

Beyond grateful for the opportunity to continue my acedemic and athletic career @RiceFootball! #GoOwls 👐🏾 @RiceOwlsFB 🦉 pic.twitter.com/lRwyerUFJX — Litchfield Ajavon (@litch_ajavon) May 18, 2022

All the best to Litchfield in his next step!

